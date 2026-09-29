NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29: CREDAI Chennai hosted an interaction between its members and representatives of Port City Colombo at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai. The interaction was arranged to introduce Port City Colombo to CREDAI Chennai members and provide them exposure to a world class development. The initiative was relevant to members as it enabled them to understand the project, its development framework and the opportunities that may be of interest to real estate developers and allied industry professionals. Chennai's strategic location in close proximity to Colombo, together with the longstanding commercial and cultural links between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, makes this interaction particularly relevant to CREDAI Chennai members. This geographical proximity provides Chennai-based developers and professionals with an opportunity to understand a nearby regional market and independently explore potential areas of engagement in real estate development, construction, design and allied services.

Members also had the opportunity to interact directly with the Port City Colombo representatives, seek relevant information and independently assess the opportunities based on their respective business interests and priorities. Mr. Thiru A.R. Rahul Nadh, IAS, Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), attended the programme as the distinguished guest and delivered a special address. The programme was also attended by CREDAI Chennai office bearers, member developers, industry representatives and representatives of Port City Colombo. Speaking on behalf of CREDAI Chennai, Mr. Mehul H. Doshi, President, CREDAI Chennai, said, "Our objective was to showcase Port City Colombo to our members and government officials. It has a great master plan and since the Tamil Nadu government is considering establishing an AI city, this can serve as a good model for the same. The interaction enabled members to obtain relevant information directly and independently assess whether any of the opportunities align with their respective business interests. Chennai and Colombo share longstanding geographical and commercial ties, and such interactions can contribute to greater professional engagement between the two cities."

Speaking on the significance of the interaction, Mr. Thulci Aluwihare, Deputy Managing Director, CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd., said, "Chennai is a natural starting point for this conversation, given its proximity to Colombo and strong real estate ecosystem. India, and South India in particular, is an important market for Port City Colombo. This interaction with CREDAI Chennai provided an opportunity for the Indian real estate community to understand the Port City development and further strengthen cross border investment ties. We look forward to continuing this dialogue and exploring areas of mutual interest." About Port City Colombo Port City Colombo is a modern, master-planned city development envisioned as a world-class international business and lifestyle hub in South Asia. Spanning 269 hectares along the main East-West maritime route, it is Sri Lanka's first foreign currency-designated multi-services Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and the country's largest public-private partnership development project. Governed by the Colombo Port City Economic Commission, the project operates under a dedicated regulatory framework that offers internationally benchmarked standards, strong investor protection, ease of doing business, and competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives.

Designed to attract high-value Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Port City Colombo facilitates sectors including financial services, IT and digital services, global trading, maritime and logistics, professional services, and regional headquarters operations. Upon completion, the estimated US$15 billion development is expected to generate significant employment, knowledge transfer, and long-term economic growth for Sri Lanka. For more information, visit www.portcitycolombo.lk (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)