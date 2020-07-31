Crossbeats brings you work from home's best bud in its beast of a new true wireless earphones

With four in-built mics, auto in-ear sensor, electronic noise-cancelling, and effortless wireless charging, staying at home just got a whole lot of easier.

With almost everyone working from home, and everyone asking if they can be heard on the video call, there's a reason why the Torq, Crossbeats latest is a flagship killer. Built for the productivity ninjas, and the serious gamers alike, the Torq is a beast on the playing field.

"We wanted to build a product that would make life a whole lot easier, especially during these strange times when people are staying at home. So we created a product that would never leave your side, a product so superior in design and functionality, that staying at home would be a breeze," mentioned a spokesperson.

Dressed in an intimidating black color, CrossbeatsTorq is sleek yet elegant and promises to deliver at every beat. A robust three-day 2000mAh battery along with 12 hours of uninterrupted playback allows one to stay connected to this new true wireless masterpiece all around the clock.

The Torq comes with a multi-sensor feather touch for smoother user experience and music control. It is paired with first in class intuitive in-ear auto music detection sensors that can pause music when you unplug the earbud and resume music when plugin back.

The standout feature in the CrossbeatsTorq is it's unbeatable 'electronic noise-cancelling' in all the four microphones. This feature was specifically designed to make work from home hassle-free for the busy working professionals spending more time on skype, zoom, and other online channels to connect with their team.

Crystal clear audio output on these noise-cancelling earphones is a true delight for those wanting wireless earbuds that cut out environmental noise.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset, Torq has stable connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, the engineers have enhanced the 18mm sound drivers by adding the HD aptX for true-to-life audio quality.

Ready to dominate work from home

First in its segment to include the 'electronic noise-cancelling' for microphones, Torq comes with four in-built mics that capture audio and transmit the same with utmost precision. With low-latency less than 15 milliseconds, audio quality on the Torq is simply unmatched.

Is Torq for you?

* Intuitive In-ear music detection

* Four in-built microphones with ENC

* Wireless fast charging

* 12 hours playtime on single-use

* Feature touch sensors

* HD aptX audio

* Siri & Ok Google-enabled

* IPX6 water-resistant

How much will the CrossbeatsTorq cost?

The CrossbeatsTorq comes at an introductory price of Rs 5999. The product would be available for online purchase starting from July 31st, 2020. Shipping for the Torq starts from August 6th, 2020.

Crossbeats in the true wireless audio industry

Over the years, Crossbeats have brought in many varieties and variants to the True Wireless industry with flagship models like Crossbeats Urban, Evolve, Pebble, Edge, and now the CrossbeatsTorq.

Crossbeats have ensured they have everything in terms of the latest technology, unmatched sound quality for the audiophiles, excellent fitting for the fitness fanatics to the most sophisticated True Wireless flagships for the corporate folks.

Every product from Crossbeats is designed with one mission: Live, Love, Listen, and Enjoy the limitless possibilities that life has to offer.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.