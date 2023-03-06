Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises TI Clean Mobility on Rs 1025 crores fundraising from Multiples and SBI and Tube Investments

You would like to read
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises on bulk share sale in Syngene International by Biocon
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas: Perspectives on Union Budget 2023-24
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Abrdn Group in relation to block trade by Abrdn Plc in HDFC AMC
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Essar on sale of ports and power assets to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited
- Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises abrdn Group in the Secondary Trade in HDFC Life
Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised TI Clean Mobility Private Limited (TICMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Limited (TII) on Rs 1025 crores fundraising from Multiples Private Equity Fund III (Multiples) and State Bank of India (SBI) and TII.
The General Corporate Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised TICMPL on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Vandana Sekhri, Partner; with support from Ayush Nanda, Principal Associate; Kunal Gopal, Associate; Lokit Khurana, Associate.
As a part of the Transaction, TICMPL has entered into a share subscription agreement and a shareholders' agreement with respect to its proposed fundraise of approximately Rs 1,025 crores from Multiples, SBI and TII. Multiples and/or its affiliates along with other investors have a right to subscribe to the securities of TICMPL for an additional sum of INR 600 crores. Upon the additional investment, TII will invest an additional sum of Rs 75 crores.
Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included Dhruva (acted as tax advisors to TICMPL).
The Transaction was signed on 24th February 2023 and the completion of this transaction is subject to completion of certain conditions precedent, as identified under the transaction documents.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .