DBC changes the business card era, and our planet smiles

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/PNN): Nature is at a tipping point. Today, each of us needs to do something that will help the world heal itself and get back to normal. Every effort helps this cause, and one of the easiest ways to make a difference is to move up to a Digital Business Card.

Now, this might seem like a tiny step, but believe us every little bit counts. Just think of all the business cards that are made, printed and then wasted across the world. Do you know that 10 billion business cards are printed annually, of which 8 billion are thrown away within a week? This amounts to a daily print run of 27 million cards. These make up 88 per cent of the cards printed, aiding in the destruction of around 7 million trees! This is immediately eliminated by switching to a digital business card.

The benefits of moving to DBC go beyond being environmentally responsible. It is like evolution, every development gives so many more functions and capabilities. Let's start at the beginning and take you through all the many ways DBC by Sailax is the right way ahead.

An idea that keeps on growing

A few years ago, the entrepreneur behind Sailax had an idea for creating a digital business card that incorporated the best technology of the digital world. With this thought, DBC was born. Today it is one of the leading digital business cards around the world with thousands of brands, global and local, business executives, entrepreneurs, start-ups and other enterprises having shifted to it.

As more people moved to DBC, it kept evolving and adding more features that aided human interaction and made conducting business a little more efficient.

The Features of DBC

"In today's time when most companies are working remotely, client-facing professionals are looking for ways to exchange their contact information digitally. DBC is helping people with this by providing them with an advanced and feature-loaded technology that helps them network effortlessly and do their business with ease," Mr Ajay Sharma, Founder Sailax, DBC.

That is one of the simplest ways to sum up why DBC is the right choice. But let's get into the details. DBC gives you all the advantages of going digital. And some of these are unique to it.

Customization is the key

Sailax's DBC goes beyond the sharing of basic contact information. The leap forward through technology makes your information come alive. And it can be customised to suit your needs, individual styles, and most importantly, to fit into brand guidelines and templates. Everything, from the design to the fonts to the colours, can be played around with so that you get exactly what you want.

You can add "Digital Magic"

Beyond all the customization possibilities are the features that come with DBC. You get features such as dynamic QR code creation, business card analytics, email signature, a mini website, and technology for turning paper cards into digital business cards, tracking your card and QR scanner traffic, and managing all your contacts in one place.

One of the features that every user has given feedback on is the addition of a video to their cards. This can be used to introduce yourself, your organization, or even to advertise opportunities.

Now, which other card do you know of that allows you to do all this.

The World is Switching to DBC

Since its establishment in 2020, Sailax's DBC app has received over 150,000 downloads. Employees of tech behemoths like Tesla and Microsoft use DBC on a daily basis. It was named the top digital business card app in the Google Play Store in August 2021. It is a GDPR-regulated app which assures data security.

While we do not want to brag about our success, we would love it if you visited our site and read all the other feedback we have got from our users.

The most important reason to shift to DBC now

What you have read above are the reasons why you should put away your paper business card forever. There is one more, which we believe is the most important, and that is the benefits it gives our world. This is the one reason why the entire team behind Sailax DBC keeps making it better through new features and technologies. So you get the best digital business card with the most capabilities and heal the world at the same time.

