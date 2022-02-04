Delve into the flash bulletins of Circular Economy Project co-organized by MOBIUS FOUNDATION

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Under its latest initiative to empower educational institutes, organizations, and SMEs, Mobius Foundation has started 'Training of Trainers in Circular Economy'. This first-of-its-kind project is in line with the NGOs goal to build a sustainable community. As the latest sustainability paradigm that is restorative and regenerative by design, Mobius Foundation has been promoting the concept of 'Circular Economy'

The project 'Training of Trainers on Circular Economy (ToTCE)' is conceptualized in partnership with Hyderabad based Global Institute for Circular Economy and Sustainable Development Goals (ICE & SDGs), dedicated to working on resource efficiency, circular economy and sustainable development goals (SDGs). This unique initiative delivers virtual training on the Circular Economy. The aim is to develop the vision, mission, mindset, thought leadership, and skillset for our much-needed transition from a linear to a circular economy.

These ToTCE programs are designed to provide insights on how to align, design, and implement circular economy using effective approaches, models, and opportunities. Under these initiatives, Mobius Foundation has already conducted four training sessions curated for different sections of our economy. Two Sections each of 'Implementation of Circular Economy in Educational Institutions' and 'Implementation of Circular Economy in Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises'

To provide the stakeholders with reference literature to plan a circular model, the foundation in partnership with ICE and SDGs is also creating sector-specific manuals. Two of the manuals introduced so far are: 'Manual on implementation of circular economy in SMEs' and 'Manual on Implementation of circular economy in Educational Institutions'

"We talk about nature, we talk about sustainability, without circularity it is meaningless."- Dr Ram Boojh, CEO, Mobius Foundation

The project is a first-of-its-kind virtual training circular economy initiative bought for the first time in India. The entire training is based on case studies, sector-specific research, manuals, and training delivered by internationally acclaimed experts. With each session, a handbook on 'Circular Economy- What, why and who?' was shared with the participants. The initiative experienced global outreach with participants from numerous countries joining in. Apart from that, the training received multi-sectorial participation of teachers, students, entrepreneurs, managers and academic administrators. So far, 120+ certifications have been awarded for completion of the 'Training of Trainers on Circular Economy'.

In the future, (https://www.mobiusfoundation.in/?utm_campaign=Mobius_PR & utm_source=OML-PR & utm_medium=2FEB) Mobius Foundation aims to continue the initiative to create awareness about the need for a circular economy and how it can play an integral role to solve the environmental crisis.

Mobius Foundation is a non-profit organization that works towards sustainability goals and the betterment of our environment. Headquartered in New Delhi, the organization has launched several initiatives to counter the rising population, increase the green cover and promote sustainable practices among the masses. (https://www.mobiusfoundation.in)

