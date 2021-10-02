"Desi Homes" Property Expo 2021 will give golden opportunity for Indian builders, developers who wish to take their businesses to new heights

Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI/PNN): The 3rd Edition of "Desi Homes" - Property Expo 2021' will be organized in Dubai from October 21st to 23rd at Hotel Le Meridien.

Touted to be one of the largest Ballroom venues in Dubai, the Expo will bring together all the top Real Estate Builders/Developers from various corners of India to Dubai.

The Real Estate Builders/Developers will get a chance to Exhibit their Best Constructs during the Expo, and it will help them elevate the possibilities of their Businesses.

The event is hosted by Synergy of Services Nitelife Pvt Ltd (SOS Nitelife). The Banking Partner of this upcoming Luxurious event is Bank of Baroda, a leading Public Sector Bank in India, while the Legal Advisor is Solicis Lex.

Shelter Homes is the Marketing Partner of "Desi Homes" - Property Expo 2021', while Travel partner is Arihant Trip Solutions, Knowledge Partner - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and Telecast Partner is ET NOW ARDAN, Banking and Finance Consultants Dubai UAE., etc.

Eminent Dignitaries, who have confirmed to grace the Occasion for the lighting of lamp at Inaugural Ceremony of "Desi Homes" Property Expo 2021', are Ar. Reza Kabul from ARK Reza Kabul Architects Pvt. Ltd and Adv. Ameet Mehta from Solicis Lex.

The upcoming "Desi Homes" - Property Expo 2021' will feature Exhibitors from various parts of India who will showcase properties, including Independent Houses, Apartments, Non-Agricultural Plots, and Farmhouses. Apart from Builders, the Expo will also have Ancillary Service providers like Modular Furniture Suppliers, Security System Experts and Interior Designers.

"This Edition of "Desi Homes" - Property Expo 2021', is going to be written in history with Golden Letters. This year, considering the ongoing Pandemic situation, we have made all necessary arrangements to carry out the event in the safest manner. The Expo gives a tremendous chance for Builders/Developers to expand their businesses, and it also helps them to build their Brand Effectively," Chand Seth, the Founder/Managing Director of SOS Nitelife.

Lina Ingle, Co-founder/Director SOS Nitelife, said, "Yes, we are ensuring strict Covid norms, but it does not mean that Luxury and Style are not compromised. This year's event will be a Landmark in the History of the "Desi Homes" - Property Expo 2021'. It will be the right blend of Opportunity, Style, Grandeur, and Luxury."

Vijay Ahuja, Director of Shelter Realtors, said, "'Desi Homes' - Property Expo 2021' will make sure the doors of UAE open this year post-pandemic. And with the concept of secure, safe and sound investment options along with property management advice to all our Non-Resident Indian friends, who will get an unmatched opportunity at this Expo to look at options PAN India.

"This year, our team will work hard hand in hand with reputed developers coming to display their projects at the Expo, offering genuine, credible offers. The clientele will get inputs on Location Advisory, Cost Evaluation, Perfect Legal & Tax Documentation, Mortgage Assistance, Feasibility and Risk assessment on Commercial Asset Investment and Residential options as per their requirement", the director further added.

Advocate Ameet Mehta, the Managing Partner of Solicis Lex, said, "Even though the second wave of Covid has waned in almost all countries, we want to ensure that no stone is left unturned. We will be making sure that the "Desi Homes" - Property Expo 2021' will be conducted by following all Covid Protocols, and we give preference to Safety than anything else. This year's event will be exceptional by all means, and several top Builders/Developers from India are taking part in the Expo."

Ms Dipali Patil, Managing Director of ARDAN, a leading Banking & Financial Consultants Company based in Dubai, is geared up with her Professional Team to make "Desi Homes" - Property Expo 2021', a Great Success in UAE.

