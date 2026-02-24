Bada Business founder Dr Vivek Bindra and revered spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj unveiled the trophy for the Sanatan Premier League, which begins on March 12.

PNN New Delhi [India], February 24: A grand trophy unveiling ceremony of the Sanatan Premier League (SPL) was held on Thursday at the prestigious Constitution Club of India in the national capital. The trophy was unveiled in the presence of renowned spiritual preacher Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj and Bada Business Private Limited founder and business coach Dr Vivek Bindra. Apart from spiritual preacher Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj and Bada Business founder Dr Vivek Bindra, former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma and several other prominent guests were also present at the ceremony. The speakers described SPL as a unique initiative that brings together sports and cultural values on one platform.

Dr Vivek Bindra's Special Message to the Youth Addressing the media during the SPL trophy unveiling, Bada Business Founder Dr Vivek Bindra delivered an inspiring message for the youth. He stated that the future of India lies in the hands of its young generation. If the youth commit themselves with determination, they can transform the direction and destiny of the nation. He emphasised that success in life requires more than just talent. Discipline, consistent effort, and the right guidance are equally important. According to him, those who remain committed to their goals are the ones who ultimately create history. Encouraging young minds to think bigger, Dr Bindra said, "Don't think small. Think big and act big." He also gave the mantras "Be Unstoppable" and "Take Massive Action," stressing that bold, decisive steps are necessary to turn dreams into reality.

Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj: SPL is a Mission to Instil Values and Patriotism On this occasion, Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj stated that the league is not merely a cricket tournament, but a movement aimed at nurturing discipline, patriotism, service spirit, and cultural values among the youth. He noted that at a time when many young people face stress and confusion, initiatives like SPL can provide fresh energy, confidence, and a positive direction. Sports, he said, strengthen not only the body but also the mind and character. Platforms like SPL help young individuals develop both their talent and their moral foundation. SPL Tournament from March 12 to 15 in Indore

The grand SPL tournament will be held from March 12 to 15, 2026, in Indore. The matches will be broadcast on leading sports channels Sony Ten and Sony TV, offering grassroots talent a national platform and wider recognition. Prize Pool of ₹31 Lakh, Car and Bikes Announced Attractive rewards have been announced for participating players. The winning team will receive ₹31 lakh, while the runner-up will be awarded ₹15 lakh. The "Man of the Series" will receive a brand-new car, and the Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners will be awarded a bike each. Additionally, every "Man of the Match" will receive ₹21,000 in cash, and each player will be given ₹11,000.

Trials Closed Trials for players aged 15 to 40 were conducted across major cities, including Jaipur, Dehradun, Surat, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Indore, witnessing enthusiastic participation from hundreds of aspiring cricketers. According to the organisers, funds generated through the league will be used for social causes such as girls' education, marriage assistance, and support for underprivileged daughters. The trophy unveiling ceremony in Delhi is being seen as the beginning of a new sporting tradition. With a blend of sports, culture, and social responsibility, SPL aims to become a grand cricket festival. About Bada Business Bada Business Pvt Ltd is a leading entrepreneurship training platform founded by Dr. Vivek Bindra, dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations with practical business education, leadership strategies, and scalable growth systems.

Through its flagship Idea to IPO initiative, Bada Business aims to support entrepreneurs from the initial idea stage to becoming IPO-ready enterprises. The program provides structured guidance on business strategy, funding readiness, corporate governance, brand building, and scalable growth models. enabling MSMEs and startups to transform into professionally managed and publicly listed companies. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)