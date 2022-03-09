Diversity and Inclusion in the Indian context: Join the conversation at the largest hybrid D & I forum in India at IDF's second annual conclave

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/SRV): Corporate India is realizing the necessity for Diversity and Inclusion in the workforce and is rising to the occasion. While conversations around Diversity and Inclusion (D & I) are strengthening and awareness is increasing, the independent industry body - India Diversity Forum has become the leading voice for diversity, equity and inclusion in corporate India.

Spearheading the cultural shift, IDF is providing the platform for leading D & I experts to share their success stories. With a member base of 250-plus companies, IDF is truly furthering the cause of Diversity and Inclusion in the Indian context.

A diverse company does not necessarily equal an inclusive company. While efforts for diversity may increase, the same may not always be the case for equity and inclusion. To address this gap, IDF's upcoming annual conclave - India Diversity Conclave is focusing on the theme - Building an Inclusive India.

This largest hybrid D & I event of India - the 2nd Edition of India Diversity Conclave 2022 is scheduled for April 6, 2022, at the Lalit Suri Hotel, Mumbai. With 250-plus member companies and 4000-plus delegates, this hybrid event will host some crucial D & I stakeholders of India and the HR community of India. The conclave aims to highlight the gaps in D & I strategies and underline ways to overcome them.

D & I is the prime agenda for many companies that want to create the right inclusive environment for their employees. To showcase their D & I thought leadership, AWS (Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd.), JSW, Max Life Insurance, AGS Health and Novartis are some of the partners with this conclave so far.

While talking about the upcoming 2nd Edition of India Diversity Conclave, the IDF Advisory Board Member - Ankit Bansal, Founder and CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions shared, "It is encouraging to see leading companies of India taking up D & I as a board-level agenda. The sharing of Best D & I Practices by the top 3 IDF members will provide great insights for all the attendees. The proposition of if India Diversity Conclave makes it a compelling must-attend event for D & I experts. It is one all-compassing platform bringing together leading D & I stakeholders."

This conclave also marks the launch of IDF's Best D & I Practices Book - an exclusive collection leading D & I practices and initiated by 20-plus IDF member companies. This book will cover sustainable, scalable and impactful D & I Practices.

At the conclave, the stalwarts will discuss a wide range of challenges and their probable solutions on topics like the Future of racism and casteism in India, Creating a DE & I Dashboard, Making Differences Matter and many more. The theme Building an Inclusive India is centralized on the idea of transforming the workspace culture where all feel welcome, valued and engaged and be themselves without any inhibitions. The conclave will also present a unique Spotlight Session - Diverse India, Inclusive India: celebrating the journeys of diverse and successful professionals/entrepreneurs with inspiring stories.

IDF is glad to host Divyanshu Ganatra, Founder and Director, Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation, a visually challenged entrepreneur who runs an outdoor adventure company for people with disabilities.

Sharing her views about the 2nd Edition of India Diversity Conclave, the IDF Advisory Board Member - Dr Ritu Anand, Chief Leadership & Diversity Officer, Tata Consultancy Services states, "It's time to think India, boldly and definitively. The exciting point about the discussions at the upcoming IDF Annual Conclave is that we are focusing on what's real and relevant to us. The conversations are set to be authentic, bringing together heterogeneity of thoughts on one platform. And that is where discoveries happen. India thrives on its inherent diversity and it's about time that corporations embed that into their fabric, naturally and automatically. Our focus is to bring the power of inclusion into mainstream discussions."

Some of the leading D & I experts who will be speaking at this conclave include - Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group; Etka Singh, Global CHRO, AGS Health; Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer, Flipkart; Harish Iyer, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Axis Bank; Nandini Sarkar, Global Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Leader - India, Boeing; Anup Seth, Chief Distribution Officer and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance; Ajanta Chatterjee, Group Head Learning & Development, Talent Management, D & I, JSW and many more.

Passionate about furthering the cause of diversity and inclusion in India, Rishi Kapoor, Head Management Committee, India Diversity Forum said, "As the leading D & I voice for corporate India, we are excited to have 250-plus companies on board with us on this journey. The 2nd Edition of India Diversity Conclave is designed to challenge the status quo and rebuild a truly inclusive culture. We are glad to provide a platform for companies taking a keen interest in D & I and assisting other companies to accelerate their D & I journey."

For more information, please visit our website: (https://conclave.indiadiversityforum.org/index.php)

For delegate registration, please click here: (https://conclave.indiadiversityforum.org/register)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)