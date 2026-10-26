VMPL New Delhi [India], October 26: Dot & Key, India's fastest-growing D2C skincare brand, continues to evolve its formulations in response to changing consumer needs, with the upgrade of its Barrier Repair Moisturizer (Hyaluronic + Ceramides). The refreshed formulation reflects the brand's commitment to continuously enhancing its products to address the evolving skincare needs of consumers and the everyday challenges of urban living. As consumers face growing exposure to pollution, environmental stressors and the effects of modern urban lifestyles, skin barrier health is becoming an increasingly important part of everyday skincare. Responding to these evolving needs, Dot & Key's latest campaign highlights the role of science-backed formulations in helping protect and strengthen the skin barrier.

Featuring brand ambassador Aditi Bhatia, the ad film introduces the upgraded Urban Defence Formula, combining five essential ceramides to lock in moisture and help repair the skin barrier, ectoin to boost resilience against environmental stressors, and hyaluronic acid for long-lasting hydration. The formulation is further enriched with probiotics to support a balanced skin microbiome and Japanese rice water to soothe redness and irritation. Designed for dry skin, these ingredients deliver up to 120 hours of moisturisation while helping improve skin barrier health. Commenting on the film, Anisha Agarwal Saraf, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Dot & Key Skincare, said: "As consumer needs evolve, so must skincare. With the upgraded Barrier Repair Moisturizer, we've enhanced an everyday essential with the inclusion of ectoin to help protect against daily pollutants while delivering up to 120 hours of hydration. Our focus remains on creating science-backed formulations that address everyday skin concerns effectively and accessibly."

The film is now live across digital and social platforms, reinforcing Dot & Key's focus on translating consumer insights into relevant product innovation and making science-backed skincare accessible to a wider audience. Watch the campaign film here: https://youtu.be/-FmXeJRiQVs?si=B0-gk_1N-oc7_6kp About Dot & Key Dot & Key is India's fastest-growing D2C skincare brand, known for its consumer-first approach and category-defining innovations. Headquartered in Kolkata, the brand was founded in 2018 by Anisha Agarwal Saraf and Suyash Saraf, with a mission to make global-standard skincare accessible to Indian consumers. Dot & Key has emerged as a leading player in India's beauty market, with strong positions across sunscreens, moisturisers, facewash and lip balms including its flagship Vitamin C and Blueberry Barrier Repair ranges. All innovation is developed in-house at Dot & Key's own R & D lab, where a team of skincare scientists with over 50 years of combined experience blend the best of fruit actives and high-performance ingredients. The brand is backed by Nykaa, India's leading beauty and wellness aggregator, and reaches millions of consumers through a robust omnichannel presence.

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