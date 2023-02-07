Dr PS Nagpal, Nagpal SuperSpeciality Hosp, got Punjab's 1st fully active joint replacement surgery robot, launch by Dr Baljit Kaur (Cabinet Minister)

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/SRV): Dr Parampreet S. Nagpal (Managing Director) from Nagpal Super Speciality Hospital, Mall Road, Bathinda, has brought in an advanced technology for Robot Joint Replacement Surgeries.

On February 5, 2023, Chief Guest Dr Baljit Kaur (Cabinet Minister: Government of Punjab) launched Punjab's first fully active joint replacement surgery robot in Bathinda.

The launch included the unveiling of the Robot on the Stage by Dr Baljit Kaur (Cabinet Minister), Dr Parampreet S. Nagpal (MD, Nagpal Superspeciality, Bathinda), Dr TS and Dr GS Nagpal, along with Guests of Honour at the event: Prof. Baljinder Kaur (Chief Whip of the Ruling Party) and Jagroop Singh Gill (MLA, Bathinda).

Dr Parampreet S. Nagpal, who has been earlier honoured by the state for joint replacement surgeries, in his speech unveiled "The Future of Robotics in Joint Replacements" and explained about the complexities faced during surgeries and how using robotic technology would decrease the complication rate and improve patient outcomes. When he joined the hospital in 2011, he found every second patient in his OPD suffered from knee and hip problems. Back then, no one was performing joint replacements in the region. Being a hospital that had brought so many 1st things in Bathinda, he was inspired to bring joint replacement facilities of world class to Bathinda & now with the help of fully active Robot, the surgeries are to be more accurate, precise & pain free.

Dr TS Nagpal (Medical Director at Nagpal Super Specialty Hospital, Bathinda) talked about how Nagpal Super Speciality Hospital has been an initiator of change and advancements in the medical industry. The hospital has expanded into multiple departments, helping a vast range of patients. The hospital also conducts concessional camps every 6 months so that no patient stays untreated due to their economic status. All government health schemes, including the Sarbat Sehat Bima Ayushman Scheme, are also accepted at the hospital. The hospital is NABH-accredited for quality care and is also empanelled by all private cashless insurance companies too.

Dr GS Nagpal (Chairman Nagpal Group of Institutions, Bathinda) ended the event with the last speech, explaining the future prospects and vision they have in serving the patients with the utmost care at their facility.

There were other VIP Guests who attended the event, along with other dignitaries and invitees. There were about 500 people who were a part of the event. The guests were welcomed with great pomp and show, and the event had a Bhangra (cultural) performance.

In 2011, Dr PS Nagpal trained all over the world in hip and knee replacement, revision joint replacements, and computer navigation assisted joint surgeries in top hospitals across the globe, like ENDO-KLINIK, Hamburg, Germany; Repatriation Hospital, Ashford Hospital, and Flinders University, Adelaide, Australia; Askelpios Klinik, Lindenlohe, Germany; ZNA Hospital, Belgium; Zimmer Fellowship, USA; Sebastian Medical Centre, Florida, USA; and Lancaster General Hospital, Philladelhia, USA.

Dr P.S. Nagpal is also a renowned faculty member at national and international conferences and runs a fellowship training programme under him to train young surgeons in the field of hip and knee replacements.

Dr PS Nagpal has a great vision for his hospital and the city of Bathinda. In the next 5 years he wants to bring Bathinda on the world map, promoting health tourism in countries like Canada and UK, which have high Punjabi populations. Providing world-class facilities at much lower prices is his aim, which will attract people from the west and also from bigger cities like Delhi and Tricity for joint problems. He has now added another "first" to the hospital's name by bringing Punjab's first fully active joint replacement surgery robot. He plans to build up a team of doctors and also build satellite centres run by his team, which can cater to more patients and provide quality, affordable healthcare. He aims to bring all the latest available technology and recent advances to his hospital at the earliest possible date.

For more information, please visit: (https://www.instagram.com/dr.parampreetnagpal/?hl=en)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)