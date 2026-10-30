VMPL New Delhi [India], October 29: Most of the conversation about AI in schools is about students and homework. Dreamtime AiQ was built for the school itself. It gives owners more visibility into critical school metrics, from learning outcomes to teacher insights, through a daily AI-generated report, so they don't have to wait for exam results to see how their school is doing. AiQ also uses AI to help schools boost admissions through its unique Admissions Copilot. Less than two months after launch, Dreamtime Learning has partnered with Anthropic through its Claude for Startups programme, which has accepted Dreamtime AiQ, Dreamtime's AI platform for schools.

In its pilot, Dreamtime AiQ helped a school raise its admissions by 20%, with happier parents and lower teacher attrition. The platform is currently being piloted in internal and partner schools and is priced at approximately ₹1 lakh a year for up to 10 teachers. It is designed to work alongside a school's existing ERP. AiQ provides daily AI-generated reports on every teacher and student, along with a voice copilot, AI-corrected answer sheets and automated parent Q & A. Together, these features are designed to give teachers back three to four hours a day. AiQ turns each teacher's day into signals an owner can act on, including engagement, accuracy and areas where a teacher needs support. Owners can see these insights while there is still time to make changes during the academic year.

"A report on a teacher or a child has to be right every day, or no owner will trust it. That's the bar we hold AiQ to," said Sudip Saha, Founder, Dreamtime AiQ. "Claude for Startups gives us regular time with the team behind Claude, just as we take AiQ beyond the schools where we built it." "Good teaching is quiet. It rarely shows up until the exam results do, and by then the year is over," said Lina Ashar, Founder, Dreamtime Learning. "We built AiQ so that everyone around a child sees the same picture every day. It's encouraging to have that work welcomed into Anthropic's startup programme."

AiQ launches after Dreamtime Learning's Pre-Series A funding round in March 2025, backed by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai's Gruhas. Founded by Lina Ashar, Dreamtime Learning runs an online school reaching learners in more than 40 countries, along with microschools in Hyderabad and Pune, with a new school coming up in Khar, Mumbai. Today, more than 100 schools across the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Malaysia run on the Dreamtime Curriculum. The organisation is backed by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai's Gruhas. Dreamtime AiQ, founded by Sudip Saha, is Dreamtime Learning's AI platform for schools. Learn more at www.dreamtimeaiq.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)