SMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 6: Ecodelicious Pulp LLP, a manufacturer and exporter of compostable sugarcane bagasse tableware and takeaway, is reporting a surge in inquiries from international buyers now that a wave of PFAS restrictions on food packaging has taken effect across major markets in 2026. The company manufactures plates, bowls, trays, and clamshell containers for buyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the UAE, and says demand for PFAS-free alternatives has accelerated sharply now that these restrictions are in force. Regulatory Pressure Reshapes the Packaging Industry Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), often called "forever chemicals," are now restricted or banned in food-contact packaging across a growing number of markets. In the European Union, the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2025/40) took full effect on August 12, 2026, imposing strict limits on PFAS in food-contact packaging with no grandfathering period for existing stock.

EU importers are also working through new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) registration requirements introduced alongside PPWR, adding a further layer of compliance on top of the PFAS limits. In the United States, several states have already put new PFAS restrictions into force in 2026, including Maine's outright ban on PFAS-containing food packaging (effective January 1) and Minnesota's Amara's Law, under which manufacturers were required to report intentionally added PFAS by July 1 ahead of a broader phase-out. Hawaii, California, and several other states have introduced or advanced similar restrictions targeting plates, food boats, wraps, and clamshell containers. For restaurants, hotel groups, caterers, and packaging distributors that source molded fiber tableware, these deadlines have turned PFAS status from a sustainability talking point into a compliance requirement and non-compliant stock still in circulation is now a real liability, not a future risk. Ecodelicious Pulp LLP says this shift is a major driver behind the increase in order volume and quote requests it has seen from buyers working to replace non-compliant packaging already in their supply chains.

A PFAS-Free, Compostable Alternative Ecodelicious Pulp LLP manufactures its tableware and takeaway from bagasse, the fibrous pulp left over after sugarcane is processed for juice. The company positions bagasse as a natural byproduct rather than a purpose-grown material, and points to India's position as one of the world's leading sugarcane producers as the basis for a steady, uninterrupted raw material supply. The company's PFAS-free bagasse tableware range spans more than 45 SKUs, including standard and unbleached plates, bowls, trays, clamshell containers, dona bowls, and sipper lids. According to the company, its tableware is non-toxic, microwave-safe, refrigerator-safe, and certified compostable, typically breaking down within 60 to 90 days under commercial composting conditions.

"Buyers used to ask us about compostability first and chemical safety second. That order has reversed," a company representative said. "With PFAS restrictions now in force in the EU, Maine, Minnesota, and other markets, procurement teams are treating PFAS-free status as a baseline requirement, not a bonus feature. We built our product line around natural bagasse fiber from the start, so we're in a strong position to help buyers replace non-compliant stock quickly instead of scrambling to requalify their supply chain after the fact." Supporting Global Buyers Through the Transition To meet rising demand, Ecodelicious Pulp LLP offers bulk manufacturing capacity along with private-label and custom-branding options, allowing restaurant chains, hotel groups, food packaging wholesalers, and retailers to combine compliant packaging with their own branding. The company maintains dedicated support for buyers in Germany, the UAE, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Canada, and the United States, and says it works directly with import and distribution partners to help customers replace PFAS-treated packaging now restricted or banned in these markets.

The company notes that businesses evaluating a switch should confirm compostability and food-contact certifications directly with their manufacturer, and should verify how a given deadline in their specific market and product category applies to their operations, since PFAS rules vary by jurisdiction and packaging type. About Ecodelicious Pulp LLP Ecodelicious Pulp LLP is a manufacturer of biodegradable and compostable tableware made from sugarcane bagasse, based in India with operations supporting customers in Canada. The company manufactures plates, bowls, trays, clamshell containers, dona bowls, and sipper lids for restaurants, hotels, caterers, and retailers, and produces bulk and custom-branded orders for international markets including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Media Contact Ecodelicious Pulp LLP info@ecodeliciouspulp.com +91 99099 53152 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)