Envisage designs easy to change office layouts for the new hybrid mode of work

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/PR Newswire): Small scale offices have risen to an increasing demand in the current times. The advent of the pandemic, the sudden growth in small businesses and the boom in startups have all made the need for small offices evident.

After schools, offices were affected the most due to the lockdown that followed twice in one year. Now that offices have gradually started to open, the 'hybrid mode' is becoming common by the day. With changing times and uncertainty, Envisage, an architecture and interior design firm in Gurugram, has come up with a curated design solution for offices that is flexible, adaptable, and customizable.

The flexibility is attained by designing two options - One with the current usage of the office and another with provisions for expanded use. A fluid office module can be obtained with a steady template for MEP services that can fit both maximum and minimum usage, making returning to workspaces more delightful. This can also lead to economic sustainability with low labour costs, low material costs, low consumption of time- all lead to lowering the construction cost of the building. They have successfully executed this concept in a recent office named Sequoia in Gurugram. Elements such as bare ceilings, loose furniture and strategic placement of MEP services create a module that can be quickly implemented initially and easily expanded when needed. "This two-option approach towards new office designs is a smooth, hassle-free and adaptable technique for offices that have adopted the hybrid mode of work. Even for small scale companies that have the scope for a future expansion this approach comes in economical," says Meena, Design head and Partner at Envisage. Their designs keep partitions to the bare minimum to avoid claustrophobia amidst the pandemic. Prefabricated material such as dry walls makes a perfect option for partitions. In addition, acoustic home panels, acoustic fabric panels, mineral wool, fibreglass are some of the top options they consider. These walls thus aid rearrangement, dismantling for future expansion and hassle-free construction. Drywalls are also a sustainable construction method for interiors as once dismantled, they can also be reused to build new walls.

This arrangement for a flexible and easily alterable design can easily be achieved for small and large scale offices. Keeping in mind what is most important to the nature of work to the office and other secondary spaces, alteration is possible even in the absence of an interior designer.

Commencing formal operations in 2007, Envisage was formed by two partners - Meena Murthy Kakkar and Vishal Kakkar, graduates of the esteemed School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi. As an interior and architecture firm that specializes in Design and Build projects, the firm offers turnkey solutions from conceptual design to execution and the studio has designed and executed over 100 projects. Both Vishal and Meena are passionate about bridging the gap between architectural pedagogy and practice and are associated with the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, as faculty members.

