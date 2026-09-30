India PR Distribution Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: Esha Group has marked its entry into Lucknow's real estate market with the launch of its expansion plans through township and group housing projects. With projects planned across some of the city's key locations, Esha Group has begun establishing its presence in Lucknow's rapidly evolving real estate landscape. The Group has identified prime residential locations, including areas near the airport, Sultanpur Road and Shaheed Path, for its upcoming projects. The developments are planned with a focus on modern residential amenities, seamless connectivity and essential lifestyle facilities within integrated communities. The proposed projects will feature a mix of luxury apartments, villas and residential plots, along with high-end commercial spaces, shopping complexes, restaurants and cafes. Residents will also have access to lifestyle amenities such as clubhouses, swimming pools, gyms, dedicated play areas and landscaped gardens. Premium

educational institutions, healthcare facilities, 24x7 security and well-planned wide roads with enhanced connectivity are also part of the overall development vision. A key feature of Esha Group's projects will be their themed townships, modern infrastructure and extensive civic and lifestyle amenities. The Group aims to create integrated communities where residents can access shopping, dining, education, healthcare, entertainment and other everyday necessities within or around the same development, reducing the need for frequent travel to different parts of the city. Speaking about the Group's expansion into Lucknow, Esha Group Founder Brijesh Singh said, "Lucknow offers significant potential in the real estate sector. Our endeavour is to provide quality homes in well-connected locations, along with essential lifestyle and community facilities in an integrated environment. Following our entry into Lucknow, we plan to expand our presence to other cities across Uttar Pradesh and subsequently to key markets across the country."

He further said that Esha Group brings together professionals with extensive experience across various segments of the real estate industry. The Group will focus on customer and investor interests, high construction quality and efficient project delivery. The Group's operations will be led by Anurag Bajpai, who brings more than two decades of experience to the real estate sector. Esha Group CMD Anurag Bajpai said, "The launch of Esha Group in Lucknow is an important milestone for us. Our focus is on developing projects that customers can trust for their quality, planning and timely delivery. We also plan to add new projects in Lucknow as part of our future expansion strategy."

Esha Group aims to complete and hand over its various Lucknow projects to customers over the next five years. The projects are expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for approximately 2,500 people. With its entry into Lucknow, Esha Group has also outlined its broader expansion roadmap for the real estate sector in Uttar Pradesh. The Group is working on plans to expand its real estate operations to other cities in the state, followed by other major markets across the country. Additional projects in Lucknow will also be incorporated into the Group's future expansion plans. Esha Group's entry into Lucknow goes beyond the launch of new real estate projects. It represents an effort to promote an integrated township and group housing model that brings together residential spaces, commercial areas, entertainment, education, healthcare and everyday lifestyle amenities within a well-planned environment.

With a focus on prominent locations, modern infrastructure, extensive amenities and significant investment, Esha Group has embarked on an ambitious journey to establish a strong presence in Lucknow's real estate market. About Esha Group: - Esha Group's corporate office is located on the 7th Floor of Crescent Mall on Shaheed Path, Lucknow. For more information about Esha Group and its upcoming projects, contact or follow us on: Mobile: 7039970399 Website: www.eshagroup.in Email: info@eshagroup.in Facebook: Esha Group Official - https://www.facebook.com/eshagroupofficial Instagram: Esha Group - https://www.instagram.com/eshagroup LinkedIn: Esha Group - https://www.linkedin.com/company/esha-group/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)