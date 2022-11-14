Experiential Travel Company by IIM Graduates, Weekend Feels celebrates 20,000 customers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Experiential Travel Company, Weekend Feels celebrated its 20,000th customer recently. The company has continued to serve customers during India's covid wave with social distancing.

The brand has seen a lot of traction post covid. Right now, their Annual Run Rate is 70 lacs and they project an increase of 350 per cent in customer base by June 2023.

Weekend Feels is a technology platform, which makes booking camping trips as simple as ordering food online. Camp stay as an outdoor activity has gained significant popularity in India, yet the sector is still unorganised. The problem is with discovery and trust. With Digital India on the rise, there were a lot of scams. Customers felt cheated with fake promises. That's where Weekend Feels comes in. Weekend Feels is the brainchild of 3 IIM graduates who partnered with local vendors to set up camps and invest in it to make it an acceptable alternative for leisure and corporate travellers.

Since its inception in 2020, Weekend Feels has selectively grown with a current portfolio of 10 locations, making sure the quality doesn't get compromised at all costs. Their slow expansion has allowed them to focus on improving their offering to the point that today they are the preferred campsite spot for every 8 out of 10 travellers. They have structured a highly-unorganised sector. They are expanding into Rajasthan in Q1 of 2023 and aim to replicate same camping standards in Rajasthan by 2023.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)