India PR Distribution Moscow [Russia], February 2: Humanity is experiencing a new phase of globalisation, one profoundly impacting migration and driving unprecedented urban density. This was the central thesis presented by global strategist, bestselling author, and founder and CEO of AlphaGeo, Dr. Parag Khanna, during the January Expert Dialogues at the National Centre RUSSIA. "Today, Deputy Head of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Maksim Oreshkin spoke about how we are entering a new era. He shared compelling data related to developing nations, particularly the Global South, which is gaining greater weight in the global system than the traditional players who previously dominated globalisation," noted Parag Khanna.

Scientific and technological breakthroughs are key drivers of this ongoing globalisation, the expert believes -- a process that history shows cannot be stopped or controlled. The emergence of the Silk Road, maritime voyages, colonial conquests, the Industrial Revolution, satellites, and the internet represent successive phases of global connectivity. Today, with over eight billion people on the planet, about 70% live in major Asian cities, a trend Khanna links to the pursuit of better jobs and improved quality of life. "We will see the formation of clusters of large cities -- potentially about 40 megacities that will collectively shape the global economy. We live in a world of 200 sovereign states. But no empire can survive without strong urban 'anchors.' Cairo, Istanbul -- people have lived there for thousands of years. It's no surprise we've reached a point where practically everyone lives in a city," stated Dr. Parag Khanna.

He observed that large cities increasingly interact, forming powerful trade and transport linkages. A key question now emerging is which of these urban hubs will define the future and what factors will drive their influence. The January Expert Dialogues, part of the "Open Dialogue: The Future of the World. A New Platform for Global Growth," featured a keynote address by Maksim Oreshkin, who outlined five megatrends determining the trajectory of global development. These include sovereignty as an economic factor, platformisation and new levels of automation, digital currencies as the core of financial architecture transformation, global demographic imbalance, and human transformation in a new technological era.

The January Expert Dialogues were initiated by the National Centre RUSSIA in partnership with the Centre for Cross-Industry Expertise "The Third Rome," with the support of the Russian Presidential Executive Office. The Open Dialogue forum, first held in April 2025 at the National Centre RUSSIA, has brought together over 3,000 experts from dozens of countries. By decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Open Dialogue is set to be held annually. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)