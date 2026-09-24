NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 24: FuelBuddy, a global leader in technology-led doorstep fuel delivery and fuel management with operations spanning India, the UAE and Africa, today announced the appointment of Vinamra Shastri as a Non-Executive Director on its Board. The appointment underscores FuelBuddy's continued commitment to robust corporate governance, strategic oversight and world-class board processes as the Company accelerates its next phase of growth across markets. Vinamra brings over 25 years of experience at global professional services firms, having held several leadership roles in both global and Indian settings. Currently, he is a Market Leader at Grant Thornton India, and also advises and serves on the boards of several reputed companies across diverse sectors, including hospitality, leasing, real estate, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing, fintech, media, and sports. He also mentors start-ups and growth-stage companies globally and manages a Category II SEBI-registered fund. Vinamra is an active member of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) and the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO). He also serves as President of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation, carrying forward the Shastri family's legacy of public service.

Speaking on the appointment, Adnan Kidwai, Co-Founder of FuelBuddy, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Vinamra to the FuelBuddy Board. As we scale our technology-led fuel management platform across India, the UAE and Africa, his two decades of experience in corporate governance, strategy and board advisory will be invaluable in sharpening our oversight and guiding our next phase of growth. His track record of building consulting practices from the ground up and advising companies across diverse sectors makes him an ideal addition to our Board at this stage of our journey." Commenting on his appointment, Vinamra Shastri said, "FuelBuddy is solving a problem that has sat untouched at the heart of the fuel supply chain for decades: pilferage, spillage, and the absence of real visibility; and doing it with the kind of technology-led rigour that changes an industry, not just a company. That's what drew me to this board. Over the past two decades, I've had a ringside view of what separates companies that scale sustainably from those that don't: it comes down to governance discipline and strategic clarity long before the growth curve demands it. I look forward to bringing that lens to FuelBuddy's board as it expands across India, the UAE and Africa, and to working with the Board and the leadership team as they build what I believe will be a category-defining company."

About FuelBuddy Founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur S.K. Narvar and backed by prominent investors including Ravi Jaipuria of RJ Corp, Naveen Jindal of Jindal Steel Ltd, and Nilesh Ved of Apparel Group, FuelBuddy is a global leader in doorstep fuel delivery, dedicated to delivering the right quality and quantity of fuel at the touch of a button. The Company has built an end-to-end, technology-led fuel management platform, powered by industry-first IoT- and cloud-enabled products that give customers full visibility and control over their fuelling needs. What began as a mobile fuel-delivery service has grown into a full-scale energy distribution business, solving long-standing industry challenges such as pilferage, theft, spillage and inconsistent monitoring of fuel consumption. In 2021, FuelBuddy strengthened its presence in South India with the acquisition of Bangalore-based on-demand fuel delivery start-up MyPetrolPump.

Today, FuelBuddy serves over 100,000 customers across India, the UAE, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Nigeria, and has delivered more than 1 billion litres of fuel to marquee clients including Varun Beverages (PepsiCo), JSPL, Coca-Cola, Amazon, DLF, Infosys, Apparel Group, Lal's Group, Landmark Group, ArcelorMittal, Emirates Transport, Shobha Realty, Avis, Vulcan Minerals, Wonderfuel Group and Hitachi. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)