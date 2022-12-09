Get a taste of authentic Lebanese cuisine now in Delhi by Hala- the hidden gem

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/PNN): The most authentic Lebanese cuisine from Eateryum- Hala, is now available in Delhi and Bangalore to revolutionise the fast food market.

Shawarma is derived from the Turkish term 'cervirme' and is a popular Ottoman-era Middle Eastern dish.It is an Arabic translation of the term which refers to the turning rotisserie.

Shawarma is one of the world's most popular street foods, particularly in Middle-Eastern countries. It is a delectable meal that is sure to satisfy foodies.

Eateryum is a multi-brand cloud kitchen that combines the best of international cuisines from around the world with a distinctive twist. It's most authentic Lebanese cuisine 'Hala' is now available for everyone in India. Their trained staff and unique technology assure quality with their brands.

They handle the entire customer experience journey, from ingredient sourcing and safe cooking to packaging and timely delivery. Eateryum makes certain that their customers are pleased with their food and delivery experiences So, they have partnered with leading delivery aggregators Swiggy and Zomato.

Hala was founded in 2020 with the intention of serving the world authentic Lebanese cuisine of high quality. It is famous for its Shawarma, a delicious meat-filled roll with vegetables and specially made in-house sauces.

Hala intends to provide a quick, hearty, delicious, and hot meal on the go.The brand distinguishes itself through the use of natural and ethically sourced fresh ingredients, as well as home-baked bread.

What sets the brand apart is that, with Shawarmas created and curated to suit tastes and palettes worldwide, the Hala menu is extensive and offers something for everyone. Despite the fact that Lebanese cuisine is predominantly meat-based, vegetarian and vegan options are available to accommodate every diner.

Hala discovered a niche market to exploit in terms of Lebanese food while operating in India for nearly two years. Hala is set to raise the standard for Lebanese served in the country with Chicken, Lamb, and Paneer Shawarmas, as well as delicacies like Kunafa (kunafeh).

With a huge expansion strategy in place for the Bangalore and Delhi locations, as well as a plan to run more than 30 locations throughout India by 2023, Hala is currently looking for franchise partners to expand. Hala is for everybody who has the zeal and passion, whether they are 19 or 90 years old.

Leave a message, feedback, or a franchise query to the email address provided below:

hala@eateryum.com or visit our website : (http://eateryum.com)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)