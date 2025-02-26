Golden Book Award Function 2025, organized by Wings Publication International, proudly celebrated and recognized outstanding authors
Golden Book Award Winners 2025.
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: In a spectacular celebration of literary excellence, the Golden Book Award Function 2025 successfully honoured exceptional authors who have redefined the literary landscape with their groundbreaking work and captivating narratives.
This prestigious event spotlighted stories that continue to inspire, influence, and leave a lasting impact on readers worldwide. With thought-provoking discussions and dynamic performances, the evening proved to be an unforgettable tribute to the timeless art of storytelling.
Adding to the grandeur, the event was graced by Ashish Vidyarthi, National Award-winning Bollywood actor and renowned motivational speaker, who served as the esteemed Chief Guest, making the celebration even more memorable.
Renowned Jury of the Golden Book of Awards:
Dr. Kailash Pinjani is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of 5 books. He is India's Premium Business Success Coach and Angel Investor.
Dr. Deepak Parbat is a #1 Amazon best-selling author of books, "Well Done, You're Hired" and "A Monk in Suit". He is India's Premium Author Success Coach and Co-founder of Superfast Author.
Murali Sundaram is a Happyness Coach, author of 8 books and found of TLC International, the mastermind community of authors, coaches, speakers and trainers.
Manika Singh, CEO of Wings Publication International and Literary Director of Awards, said, "We are delighted to recognise these Authors for their outstanding contributions to the world of literature."
The winners of the Golden Book Awards 2025 are: -
Alia Bhatt - Ed Finds a Home
Ashutosh Rana - Maun Muskaan Ki Maar
Shashi Tharoor - Wonderland of Words
Gulzar - Baal-o-Paar
Ruskin Bond - The Hill of Enchantment: The Story of My Life as a Writer
Prajakta Koli - Too Good to Be True
Radhakrishnan Pillai - Chanakya's 100 Best Sutras: Ageless Wisdom for Unlocking Your Potential and Achieving Your Goals
K P Singh, Aparna Jain - Why the Heck Not? Blueprints for Success from the Man Who Built DLF
Patrick King - The Science of Attraction
Varun Mayya, Achina Sirohi Mayya - The Content Creator Handbook
Samantha Harvey - Orbital
Shivangi Desai - Holistic Health
Anoop Babu - The Doctor's Dilemma: AI meets Human
Aparna Sharma - Between U & Me: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Lessons
Aradhana P Maurya - Safar
Azra - Your Little Book Of Coaching For Placement In BPO's
Harinder S. Sikka - Gobind
Jeyashree Murali - Awaken the Divinity Within: Manifesting Miracles even when Life gets Tough
Katamneni Gopichand - Transformative Threads for Success
Dr. Ketaki Kasbekar - Brick by Brick: My Journey through Real Estate and Beyond
Nivedha Srinivasan - Missing: Until I Find You One Day
Dr. Parmatma Maurya - Vihan
Dr Prabhakara V.G MD - Ways to the Unified Field: Principles for Supreme Success
Prabir Ghosh - India: Glimpses of her Journey
Prema Raghavi - Sathiyaragasiyam
Rabindranath C P - God Created Them All
Rajen Maheshwari - How to get Gulf Jobs
Rajiv.P. Bhatia - The Eternal Nomad
Dr. Renuka Chavan - Oh! Eye See: An Insight to Eye Care
Sajeev Vijayan - The Last Skill: The science of achieving success and a fulfilling life with skills that matter
Satish Mutatkar and Yeshwant Marathe - Travels with Nandighosh
Shweta Gandhi - Write with AI: How to Grow your Business with Effective Marketing Strategies
T. N. Venugopalan - Kerala Kaleidoscope
Professor Uttam Pati - Mind Phenomenon
Dr. Vaishali Ashok Bhide - Unlocking The Boger Synoptic Key - (Part 1)
Vriin C - E-Volvement (Volume 1)
And more....
Wings Publication International extends its warmest congratulations to this year's outstanding winners and look forward to celebrating their continued success and a future filled with limitless possibilities.
Wings Publication is Asia's fastest-growing publishing powerhouse, with a dynamic presence in the UAE and India, and partner hubs in Singapore, South Africa, and Australia. Dedicated to nurturing debut authors, it empowers them to elevate their craft and reach global excellence through the prestigious International Authors' Association.
For detailed information, please visit: https://goldenbookawards2025.com/
