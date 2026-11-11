PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11: Herbalife India and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have joined hands to kick off a landmark multi-centric research study, conceptualized around 'Health & Happiness,' designed to explore the relationships between metabolic health, community participation, health and happiness, wellness coaching, and biomarker-based scientific evidence in shaping healthy ageing outcomes among Indian adults. The study will be conducted in collaboration with IISc and supported by Herbalife across multiple centres in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. As India's population continues to age, there is growing interest in understanding not only how long people live, but how well they live. While scientific research has increasingly highlighted the importance of nutrition, lifestyle, and metabolic health, less is understood about how factors such as social connection, purpose, wellness support systems, and biological markers interact to influence metabolic health and overall wellness.

The 'Health & Happiness Study' is designed to include over 1,000 participants, with each participant being part of the study for approximately six months. Through a multidimensional assessment approach, the study will evaluate physical health, biological markers, gut microbiome composition, nutrition, lifestyle practices, and wellbeing indicators to generate personalized insights and contribute to a deeper understanding of health, happiness and wellness. "At Herbalife India, we believe people stay healthy when they have the right support around them, whether that's proper nourishment, people who keep them active or a community that keeps them motivated," said Mr. Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India. "What we want to know is how much those everyday choices matter as people grow older, and we want the answer to come from Indian lives. Partnering with IISc brings the scientific rigour that kind of question needs."

"Community, nutrition and daily habits are easy to praise and harder to prove," said Prof Deepak Saini, Department of Developmental Biology and Genetics, Indian Institute of Science. "Through this collaboration with Herbalife India, we have the opportunity to generate meaningful scientific evidence by tracking real changes in people's health over time. At IISc, our commitment is to conduct independent, rigorous research and communicate the results transparently, wherever the evidence leads. The knowledge generated could contribute to a deeper understanding of what helps Indians stay healthier for longer and support better health decisions for individuals, healthcare professionals, and policymakers." About Herbalife International India Private Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food and non-food products to consumers in more than 95 markets through independent entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. About the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was established in 1909 by a partnership between Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the Mysore royal family, and the Government of India. Over the last 117 years, IISc has become India's premier institute for advanced scientific research and education. Selected as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) in 2018, IISc consistently ranks among the top Indian institutions in global university rankings.

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