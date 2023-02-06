Honeyy Group CMD Mukka Obul Reddy receives The Best Employer Award from the Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhushan Harichandan

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/ATK): Honeyy Group has been recognised as the Best Employer of the Year, once again, this time receiving the award from the Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhushan Harichandan at the Global India Forum's Governor Awards for Business Excellence 2023. The Chairman and Managing Director of Honeyy Group, Mukka Obul Reddy, was the proud recipient of this prestigious award at the ceremony held in Novotel, Vijayawada on 4th February 2023.

Honeyy Group has a long history of turning dreams into reality. They are a real estate and construction company established in 2016. They have revolutionised the employment scenario in the sector by employing 500+ employees. Their vision has always been to create a better and more secure future for their employees and their families. They aim to employ 1000+ people by 2025 and provide free education to the employees' children and free healthcare to their families.

Honeyy Group believes in creating a work culture where everyone feels valued and supported. They have designed processes and policies that are in line with their motto of creating a safe and secure work environment. Their team is working hard to ensure that the employees are given the best opportunities to grow within the organisation. It has not been a very long journey for Honeyy Group and they have proved that they are the best in the industry by providing employees with a great workplace and excellent opportunities for growth.

They believe in motivating their employees and encouraging them to bring out their best and give their 100%. They are committed to creating a culture of collaboration and innovation, which encourages employees to take ownership of their work and to grow and develop their skills.

This is a proud moment for everyone at Honeyy Group. This recognition is the result of their hard work and commitment to creating a better work environment for their employees. The award from the Governor of Andhra Pradesh is a recognition of their hard work and dedication to creating a better future for their employees.

Speaking about this proud moment, Obul Reddy said, "We are grateful for the recognition and we are determined to continue our journey of excellence and make our employees proud. At (https://www.honeyygroup.com) Honeyy Group, we believe that our success is driven by the employees and we are constantly looking for ways to make our work environment better. This recognition is a testament to our commitment towards our employees and we will continue to strive for excellence. We invite you to join us on our journey of excellence. If you are looking for a secure and comfortable working environment, look no further than Honeyy Group. Join hands with us and be part of our success story!"

