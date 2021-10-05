HRRL Awards Chemie-Tech EPCC LSTK Contract for Double Wall Tanks in Rajasthan Refinery Complex, India

You would like to read
Chemie-Tech has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Commissioning contract from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) for Cryogenic Double Wall Storage Tanks (DWST) and associated facilities - Package 7 (Part-A) at HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd in Rajasthan, India.
Chemie-Tech will execute 4 Double Wall Storage Tanks of 45 m diameter with a combined capacity of 96000 m3 to store Refrigerated Ethylene and Propylene for the refinery complex along with Vaporization system, BOG compressors, heating packages, etc.
The scope of the contract involves Project Management, Residual process design, Detailed Design and Engineering, Procurement, Construction, pre commissioning & commissioning with Single point responsibility of above ground, flat bottom, vertical, full containment type double wall storage tank (outer tank with RCC post tension wall & inner tank 9% Ni Steel) with Packages such as BOG Compressor, Ethylene Vaporisor, Propylene Heating, Glycol Makeup, Cold-Blowdown system, In-tank pumps, etc. complete with pile foundations, civil, mechanical, piping, electrical, cathodic protection, instrumentation, firefighting system and associated accessories with statutory approvals.
