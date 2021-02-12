Hughes Global Education selected by IIM Calcutta to offer EdLEAP- Education Leaders Programme for Teachers and Educators

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, one of India's top management schools, has selected Hughes Global Education, a pioneer in interactive onsite learning, to offer its new leadership programme, EdLEAP, for teachers and educators.

The Post Graduate Certification programme has been designed for aspiring school leaders, academicians, and entrepreneurs to help build and strengthen leadership across schools. Curated by the eminent faculty at IIM-Calcutta, the new courses will be delivered to learners across India over the Hughes interactive onsite learning platform in direct-to-device mode (D2D).

The Hughes platform provides learners - no matter where they are located - with a combination of online and live interactions with faculty members, seamlessly integrating classroom teaching with the latest technology.

"We are excited to partner with Hughes Global Education to announce the rollout of this first of its kind education leadership course. The education segment is witnessing a dynamic change with new emerging models of teaching and learning. The focus is to shape schools as 'institutes of excellence' and facilitate this transformation by training school leaders with cutting-edge management and leadership skills. We have designed this course to help next-generation educators and academic leaders build on their leadership and management skills and improve overall leadership across schools," said Programme Directors Prof Vipul Mathur and Prof Pragyan Rath, announcing the new course.

"We are proud to collaborate with IIM Calcutta to introduce this advanced leadership course for teachers and academic professionals. Using the online delivery mode through the Hughes Global Education platform, a senior educator anywhere in the country can access the high-quality content and be a part of this opportunity provided by the programme to build and enhance the leadership capacity across all levels of school education in India," said Anurag Bansal, Senior Director, Hughes Global Education.

During the course schedule, participants will engage with leadership theory and practice, including foundations in leadership, education leadership for competitive advantage, and creating world-class institutions. They will also learn about leading school transformations, building capacities and culture, and opening professional growth and development opportunities for team members.

The course will bring greater exposure for aspiring leaders and help them discover how to manage change, build agility within the institution, and improve learning outcomes through effective management. They will engage with senior leaders, academicians, and industry experts from within the education sector to gain comprehensive engagement with the breadth and diversity of leadership practices. Additionally, every participant who completes the program will achieve the prestigious alumni status of IIM Calcutta.

The course will involve a blend of Interactive Live Online Learning sessions, replicating a classroom learning experience and four days of a face-to-face campus module. The participants will require only internet access and a laptop to access the course. Moreover, participants will benefit from advanced learning techniques, world-class faculty mentors, experiential activities, business simulations and workshops, peer-to-peer discussions, networking, and comprehensive management insights.

* Entrepreneurs, executives, directors and administrators in the education space with minimum of five years of work experience.

* Principals and senior teachers with a minimum of ten years of experience are desirable.

* Graduates (10+2+3) in any discipline recognized by UGC/AICTE.

More details about the course content, faculty, and certification, can be found on the official websites of (https://www.iimcal.ac.in/ldp/edleap) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and(https://www.hugheseducation.com)

