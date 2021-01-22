Hyatt Delhi Residences provides travellers with unmatched serviced apartments in the capital

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hyatt announced the launch of Hyatt Delhi Residences in New Delhi, India. With an all-new luxury experience curated for the discerning traveller, Hyatt Delhi Residences include 124 well-appointed apartments, divided into 70 one-bedroom, 42 two-bedroom and 6 three-bedroom apartments, and 2 two-bedroom and 4 three-bedroom duplex townhouses, with spacious interiors paired with Hyatt's signature service excellence.

Located in Aerocity, Hyatt Delhi Residences provides easy access to both New Delhi and Gurugram. In close proximity to cultural, recreational and business hubs in the city, Hyatt Delhi Residences will offer the best of comfort and luxury, ensuring guests feel at home while travelling on work.

Guests can choose from one, two and three bedroom apartments, or from two-or three-bedroom duplex townhouses. The 124 apartments and townhouses are fully-serviced, fitted with elegant wooden flooring, practical kitchen and bathroom amenities and walk-in wardrobes, and provide views of the runway, the pool and lush green lawns.

Guests can also enjoy artisanal dishes at AnnaMaya - a 24/7 European Food Hall, eclectic gin-based cocktails at Juniper Bar, the best of modern Cantonese food at The Hong Kong Club, and the bespoke eatery Soul Pantry which serves nutritional flatbreads and locally sourced grains.

Hyatt Delhi Residences provide guests with a wide range of facilities to make their stay comfortable and convenient from check-in onwards. Residents can avail the exclusive check-in service and a direct in-room check-in if they're arriving late. All apartments are fitted with advanced fire safety equipment. Guest safety being a key priority for Hyatt, all rooms have key card-operated entry and exit points, peephole doors, sprinklers and smoke alarms, video surveillance, emergency guide, evacuation floor plans/fire exits. Residents will also be able to avail various amenities which include 24-hour in-room dining, valet and self-parking, executive business services, healthcare facilities, multilingual staff and much more.

Hyatt Delhi Residences is strategically located between Delhi and Gurugram business districts, and provides guests with the opportunity to travel across both cities with ease. With close proximity to the airport, it is also well connected to other parts of the city through the Aerocity Metro Station. Guests can easily visit some of Delhi's renowned restaurants, shopping hubs and many local sites which are located in the vicinity.

Residents looking to rejuvenate and unwind after a long day at work or travel, can access Hyatt Delhi Residences recreational facilities like the fitness centre, spa and the swimming pool.

For further information, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/india/hyatt-residences-delhi/delaa?src=prop_sem_delaa_businessnewswire_pressrelease

