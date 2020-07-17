Hyundai Mobis launches "Kavach" - Your car safety essentials during COVID-19 times

With a sole objective to offer safe and hygienic products during COVID-19 pandemic, Mobis India Limited, a well- known player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India unveiled a wide array of care, health, and hygiene accessories under the name 'Kavach' for its customers to act as a protection, prevention, and care during the times of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

A vast range of products under 'Kavach' includes:

* KN95 Face Mask which is a 4 layered high-quality fabric and has a filtration efficiency over 95 per cent

* Humidifier is a multipurpose product to prevent allergies, dry skin and maintain the optimum air moisture in the car

* Anti-Bacterial Spray is an aromatic and alcohol-based neutralizer that takes minute care of car critical touchpoints.

* Vacuum cleaner, which is made of the high-quality filter and a heavy-duty motor, helps to keep the car clean and germ-free.

* Activated Carbon that is made up of 100 per cent organic Bamboo Charcoal to absorb the bad odor.

* Full-floor mat made up of premium quality PVC material that completely laminates the car floor to avoid allergens build up. Available for models - Grand i10 NIOS, Aura, Venue, Verna, and Creta.

* Infrared Temperature Checking Gun that permits temperature monitoring from a distance.

* Face Shield is a protective visor for a full face that comes with an adjustable headband and provides front line protection. Available in two range - Standard & Premium.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought in the 'New Normal' making safety and hygiene paramount for all. For people on the move, it is of utmost importance to maintain care and hygiene. It is with this rationale that Mobis India has launched an all-encompassing range of COVID-19 key accessories under name 'Kavach' which means 'Protection'. 'Kavach' is the One-stop Armor that gives you all-round protection when you are on the road. 'Kavach' is available in all Hyundai dealerships across India," remarked Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India on the launch of 'Kavach'.

With 'Kavach', stay safe and just zoom your way on road!

