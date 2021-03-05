ICSE ISC Board Exams 2021 dates out! Last 30 days roadmap to score maximum

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/Mediawire): The last year was extremely tough for students, especially for those who have to appear for board exams in 2021.

The pandemic has caused a drastic impact on studies. Hours of online classes have led to reduced attention spans. Students are not able to focus for long durations. Now, with the ICSE | ISC board exams 2021 dates being announced and with barely 30 and 60 days left to the ISC 12th and ICSE 10th Board Exams 2021 respectively, they have a large amount of syllabus to cover in less time.

However, if one has not been able to study much during the pandemic, they need not feel disheartened. The strategy given below will not only help in preparing the entire syllabus but will also help in scoring high, aligning your preparation with ICSE and ISC Board Exams 2021 Dates. Read on to know the tips.

1. Prepare a Time-Table- You must have a plan before you jump into the ring. Since you have limited time, use your time wisely. First, prepare a time-table. Divide your days equally for all the subjects. Make sure to study the difficult chapters first. Study from ICSE | ISC Question Banks, ICSE | ISC Sample Papers for Class 10 and 12 and Previous Years' Board Papers and note the crucial topics.

Oswaal ICSE | ISC Question Banks for Class 10 and 12 are strictly based on CISCE syllabus which was reduced twice for ICSE and ISC board exams 2021.

Apart from this, this is the time to study for 8-10 hours daily and get 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep. Fix deadlines and try to meet them.. Hand-written Notes- The next part of your strategy is to prepare hand-written notes for better understanding. Hand-written notes are better than any photocopied ones from your friends or seniors. You can write down the concepts that you find difficult to remember. Also, note down crucial formulas or equations.

Instead of noting down the entire chapter, write only relevant concepts. Jot down the information in small bullet points, use different pens to highlight keywords and find shortcuts or tricks to remember crucial topics.

3. Solve ICSE ISC Sample Question Papers- Along with studying the chapters, you should also be aware of the important questions for ICSE & ISC Board Exams 2021. For this, you must solve a few good Sample Papers. Set a timer and try to solve ICSE | ISC Sample Papers for Class 10 & 12 within the stipulated time frame. It will help you gauge how much you have studied and focus on time management. Solving the ICSE | ISC Sample Papers is the best way to revise the entire syllabus.

4. Spend maximum time on self-study- ICSE and ISC Board exams 2021 are around the corner. Therefore, you must make sure that you are spending at least 60 per cent of your time on self-study. Instead of relying on coaching institutes or the school, you must focus on self-study. Remember to get in touch with your teachers in case of any doubts or queries.

6. Revision is a must- Since you have to cover a large amount of syllabus in less time, you are likely to get confused. When you move on to a new chapter, you may feel that you don't remember the previous chapters. This is why revision is essential. You should try to complete the entire syllabus in Approx. 15 and 45 days for ISC 12th and ICSE 10th Board Exams 2021 respectively and keep the remaining 15 days for regular revision.

7. Don't forget to take breaks- Rigorous exam preparation can give stress to students. Therefore, don't forget to include small breaks in your schedule. It will keep your mind fresh, make you feel calm and help retain all the knowledge. Lastly, believe in yourself and do not panic.

When you finish the entire syllabus, the best way to gauge your preparation is to solve ICSE and ISC Question Banks and Sample Papers. It will help you realise the areas where you are lagging and also boost your confidence. It's a win-win. Along with that, you'll also get an idea of the kind of questions you can expect in the exam.

