BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: IFI Techsolutions Limited ("IFI Techsolutions"), a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced that it has achieved the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization, reinforcing its expertise in helping enterprises modernize data platforms and accelerate data-driven decision-making.

Awarded by Microsoft to partners that demonstrate proven technical expertise and customer success, the specialization recognizes organizations with verified capabilities in designing, deploying, and governing analytics solutions on Azure. The designation follows an independent third-party assessment covering Azure data services, analytics architecture, governance frameworks, security controls, and large-scale implementation practices.

As organizations continue investing in data modernization and AI adoption, secure and governed analytics environments have become critical to business success. The specialization reflects IFI Techsolutions' expertise in simplifying complex data environments, strengthening governance, and establishing reliable foundations for advanced analytics and AI initiatives.