BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: IFI Techsolutions Limited ("IFI Techsolutions"), a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced the renewal of three Microsoft Azure specializations for a fifth consecutive year: Infrastructure and Database Migration, Azure Virtual Desktop, and App Modernization on Microsoft Azure.

The renewals reaffirm IFI Techsolutions' proven ability to help enterprises modernize applications, migrate and optimize infrastructure and databases, and deliver secure digital workplace experiences through Azure Virtual Desktop. Awarded by Microsoft to partners that demonstrate proven technical expertise and successful customer outcomes, Azure specializations represent a rigorous validation of delivery capabilities.

The recognition complements IFI Techsolutions' Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status and Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for enterprise cloud transformation initiatives.