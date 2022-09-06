IIA Young Architects Festival and YAF Awards 2022 will be held in Calicut along with Crossroads

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/PNN): The much-awaited IIA Young Architects Festival 2022, hosted by the Indian Institute of Architects Kerala Chapter, along with CROSSROADS, organized by the IIA Calicut Centre will be held at Calicut beach on October 27th, 28th, and 29th, 2022. The three-day event will see the attendance of over 1,000 architects from all over the country and eminent international architects.

The Festival's most prestigious YAF AWARDS 2022 has been announced and is calling for entries from India's promising young architects. The entries will be adjudged in categories of Sustainable Architecture, Socially Responsible Architecture, Spaces for Living, Spaces for Collectivity and Collaboration, Architectural Representation or Visualisation, Architectural Detailing, and Ideas for the future. A distinguished panel of jury comprising of eminent architects will assess all the entries in a two stage process. The event in October shall see live presentations of shortlisted entries.

"The IIA Young Architects Festival 2022 aims to encourage and celebrate the contribution of Young Architects to the profession. This year the IIA Kerala Chapter has the privilege of hosting this magnanimous event at Calicut. We take pleasure in reintroducing the YAF Awards in an all-new format by awarding the entire practice and not just an individual project. This shall be a benchmark created to bring the nation's most talented practices to the national podium thereby setting the future design trends for the country" said, Ar. BrijeshShaijal, Convenor, The Indian Institute of Architect's YAF 2022.

The YAF awards are conjoined with the Calicut Centre's very own event- CROSSROADS, a forum for relevant architectural deliberations, critical thinking, and ideation in the field of architecture. This edition of CROSSROADS is being curated as a Design Beach Festival celebrating the city, its architecture, design, art, and culture. The Calicut centre is also organizing a design competition titled "REWEAVE KOZHIKODE- Re-imagining the Comtrust Precinct". The competition has announced cash prizes worth 9 Lakhs for the winners. The last date for submission of entries will be 22nd September 2022.

"It is our endeavour to bring the best of young minds to tackle a design solution for the gem of a precinct in the most beautiful Kozhikode city in God's Own Country, Kerala. The Comtrust precinct in the heart of Kozhikode City has been in the public eye for quite some time now. How more relevant can it be to inquire into the future of the heart of the City? This Competition shall be of utmost relevance to the city and we hope the entries inspire the fraternity along with the Government to revive the area in its nurtured totality" said Ar. Noufal C. Hashim, Convenor, CROSSROADS, IIA Calicut Centre.

The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) is the national body of Architects in the country. Established in 1917, the Institute today has more than 25,000 members and plays a major role in promoting the profession of architecture by organising and uniting the Architects of India to promote aesthetic, scientific and practical efficiency of the profession both in practice and in education. There are currently 23 Chapters, 54 Centres and 18 Sub-centres across the country. The Indian Institute of Architects is represented on various national and international committees connected with architecture, art and the building industry and is also actively associated with International Union of Architects (UIA), The Architects Regional Council Asia (ARCASIA) and South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation of Architects (SAARCH) among others.

Visit: (http://www.indianinstituteofarchitects.com)

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)