IIRIS signs MoU with National Law University, Jodhpur to establish the IIRIS Chair of Infosec and Forensic Society and launch a joint certificate programme in cyber forensics

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], February 24: Leading global risk, security, and intelligence firm IIRIS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Law University, Jodhpur formalising the establishment of the IIRIS Chair of Infosec and Forensic Society. First in India, this Chair intends to create a vibrant center of excellence that fosters a culture of research, innovation, and industry-academia collaboration in the fields of information security and forensic science. The MoU also announces a joint Certificate Programme on Cyber-Led Forensic Investigation and Diligence, focused on building future-ready skills at the intersection of law, technology, and investigations. The programme, under the guiding theme 'Bridging Legal Theory & Investigative Practice in the Digital Age,' is designed to equip participants with concrete competencies for professional practice.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Ms. Sagarika Chakraborty, CEO, IIRIS and Prof. Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, NLU Jodhpur. Commenting on the partnership with NLUJ, Ms. Chakraborty said, "This partnership brings together two institutions with complementary strengths. NLUJ brings profound expertise in legal theory and the jurisprudential foundations of justice. IIRIS brings cutting-edge investigative practice and real-world experience across more than a decade of operations in over ten countries. Together, we are creating a sustained interface between the academy and industry, between theory and practice." Prof. (Dr.) Harpreet Kaur, Vice Chancellor, National Law University, Jodhpur, said, "Skills for future litigation and other legal works are required to be inculcated in budding lawyers. Law universities need to be cognisant of the fact that present-day skills might not be sufficient later. NLU Jodhpur signed this MoU with IIRIS for skilling its students both by teaching and researching for cyber-led forensic investigations and diligence. The MoU is in alignment with the focus of the university in Law and Technology interface."

This collaboration is founded on the conviction that legal theory is not merely foundational but is the critical intellectual framework that ensures investigations are just, ethical, and legally sound. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)