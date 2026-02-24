BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 24: Impetus Technologies India Private Limited is proud to announce that it has secured 2nd place in the "Dream Employer of the Year 2026-27" category at the prestigious World HRD Congress, a globally recognized platform that celebrates excellence in people practices, workplace culture, and organizational development.

This recognition underscores Impetus' continued commitment to building a high-trust, inclusive, and growth-focused workplace where employees are empowered to thrive. The award acknowledges organizations that demonstrate outstanding people-first practices, strong leadership, and a culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and professional development.

Speaking on the achievement, Sanjeev, Senior Vice President and CHRO, said: "This recognition is a reflection of the culture we are building together at Impetus. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and this honor belongs to every employee who contributes to making Impetus a supportive, collaborative, and high-performing workplace. We are proud to be recognized on such a respected global platform."