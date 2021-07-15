IN-D Identity Verification now available in the Microsoft Azure marketplace

You would like to read
Singapore, July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IN-D.ai, a leading provider of intelligent document and image-processing solutions, today announced the availability of Identity Verification, a suite of products in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure.
IN-D.ai customers can take advantage of digital identity verification and eKYC solutions with Aadhaar data masking for customers in India. IN-D.ai customers will benefit from the scalability and reliability of the Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
"Companies have found it tough to balance a seamless onboarding experience for the customer and foolproof identity verification," said Rahul Chandra, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of IN-D.ai. "The availability of our IN-D Identity and Onboarding solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables us to offer a completely automated digital onboarding platform to a wide range of organizations."
Both digital onboarding and video KYC (know your customer) or eKYC options are available in the Azure Marketplace. This is a self-learning system, and customers can train the solution for new identity cards with as few as 15-20 samples. In addition, to address the concerns regarding Aadhaar data, the solution for Aadhaar data masking is available for all customers regardless of the KYC or onboarding solution they may be using. These solutions are also available as Microsoft Power Automate connectors for easy integration with Microsoft Power BI.
Zake Zborowski, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We're excited to welcome IN-D.ai to the growing Microsoft Azure marketplace ecosystem, which lets our partners worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
Learn more about the Identity Verification suite at its (https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/emulyafintechpteltd1587960306629.aadhaar_redaction_transact?ocid=GTMRewards_CaseStudy_aadhaar_redaction_transact_9cf3) page in the Azure Marketplace.
