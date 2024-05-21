India Leadership Conclave 2024 Power Brand Awards 2024 Conferred to Top Business Leaders
India Leadership Conclave Power Brand Award Winners 2024
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Nation's most awaited & prestigious 13th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards 2024 witnessed some of the biggest names in the corporate world on Saturday, 18th May 2024, Hotel Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai, India. The timing of hosting this historic & iconic conclave titled "Governance" - India @ 2047 - The Big Picture assumed tremendous significance as India's 2024 General election kicked off with major implications for the world's biggest democracy. Top leaders of the country addressed at the iconic conclave & India Leadership Conclave's annual Awards currently in 13th year were presented to the top industry leaders.
Actress Leslie Tripathy anchored the grand conclave. Dr. Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, Network 7 Media Group, Founder, India Leadership Conclave addressed the powerful gatherings in his welcome address. Sanjay Asher, Senior partner, Crawford Bayley & Co presented India's Corporate Growth Story: Global Outlook. Nikhil Desai, International Motivator, Trainer & Coach made an inspirational talk on Managing Stress in Turbulent Times. Dr. Satya Vadlamani enlightened the audience on Addressing Malnutrition in India: Progress, Challenges, And The Path Forward. Mehul Pandya spoke on The Future landscape of The Credit Rating Agencies in India. Dr.Vishal Gupta presented Diabetes & You. The highlight of the conclave was panel discussion on India @ 47: The Big Picture with the panel speakers Dhiren Sharma, Co-founder, Aegte Lifescience, Sushant Raorane, Co-founder & Director, Adroit Biomed Limited, Ms. Nabomita Majumdar, Corporate HR Mentor, Sumana Iyenger, Co-founder & CEO, Goavega Software. The Conclave debated Bharat - The Suffocation of Democracy in India. Truth Vs Hype with Dr Satya Brahma, Editor-In-Chief, Network 7 Media Group in Conversation with Mayank Gandhi, Social Activist.
Speaking on the process of selection & methodology, Dr Satya Brahma, Founder Chairman of India Leadership Conclave said, "India Leadership Conclave's objective is very simple & clear. We don't follow a fixed set of rules of traditional theories of selecting a nominee in the final six list either based on seniority, age or celebrity status. We go by our research; experts' advice & bring to light those talent & innovators who never got noticed in mainstream media or recognized."
Satya Further said, "India Leadership Conclave's selection criteria is time tested & transparent. Our robust voting mechanism is aimed at bringing a public consensus of the mood of the nation. The Jury & Organizing Committee have taken every possible step to ensure fair selection."
Conceptualized & instituted in the year 2009 by India's most respected journalist Dr Satya Brahma, India Leadership Conclave Awards are meant to highlight & celebrate those individuals & companies who've risen to the top of their business against all odds. These leadership awards are aimed at empowering the leaders who think differently. This recognition voted by the people of INDIA & subsequent by Jury Board reflect the Winners remarkable achievement & accomplishments as a leader of substance driven by passion, initiative & commitment to deliver excellence.
List of Award Winners at the 13th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards 2024. The Coveted Trophy & Certificate of Excellence were presented by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai & Dr Satya Brahma, Chairman & Founder of India Leadership Conclave.
India's Most Valuable & Admired Credit Rating Enterprise 2024
CareEdge Ratings
Most Promising Healthcare Leader in Endocrinology & Diabetes 2024
Dr Vishal Gupta, Endocrinologist & Director, ADVANTAGE Diabetes Thyroid & Endocrine Centre
People's Choice Award for Favorite Reality TV Star 2024
ARSHI KHAN
India's Best Managed & Promising Start up Enterprise 2024
Medec Medicare Limited
India's Most Respected & Transformational Hotelier 2024
Nishin Thaslim, Founder & Chairman, Morickap Group of Companies
India's Most Valuable & Promising Enterprise in Big Data Development & Analytics IT Solutions 2024
Polestar Solutions & Services India Private Limited
Indian Affairs Innovative & Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year 2024
Rohan Shah, Founder & Director, Skites Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
Indian Affairs Iconic Leader in Women Entrepreneurship and Empowerment 2024
Sumana Iyengar, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Goavega Software India Private Limited
Indian Affairs Most Inspiring Face of Innovations in Jewellery Design 2024
Shweta Pathak, Founder, Aakarshan Gems and Jewels
Indian Affairs Most Innovative & Promising Face of Innovations 2024
Mehul Sharma, CEO & Founder, Signum Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd.
Indian Affairs Personality of the year 2024
Dr Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson & Managing Director, Murlikrishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd.
Innovative Women Entrepreneur in luxury Skincare & Makeup Brand 2024
Rupali Sharma, Founder & CEO, Aegte Lifescience
India's Most Admired & Valuable Company in Corporate Governance 2024
Star Cement Ltd.
Creative Jewellery Celebrity Brand Curator of The Year 2024
SHAHISTA RIZVI
Indian Affairs Most Promising Wealth Management Company of the Year 2024
Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
Most Valuable & Innovative Dermatology Company 2024
Adroit Biomed Limited
Most Promising & Innovative Researcher of the Year 2024
Dr Nina Linde, Director, Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences
Excellence in NeuroCare
Dr. Manaan Gandhi, Founder, Dr. Gandhi's Ayurveda
Most Promising NGO in Rural Development Programme for Marathwada Farmers
Global Vikas Trust
Global Academic Researcher of the Year
Prof. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth FRSC, Director, Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, Riga, Latvia
Inspiring Business Leadership Award
Tushar Bhajanka, Deputy Managing Director, Star Cement Ltd.
India's Best Managed & Most Admired Luxury Hotel Chains 2024
Pride Hotels Group
India's Most Promising IT Consulting & Services Enterprises 2024
Mindsprint Technologies Private Limited
