India's biggest men's pageant - Rubaru Mr. India culminates in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 17 (ANI/PNN): The biggest male pageant of India - Rubaru Mr. India, culminated in Goa on April 8, with the election of new winners. The grand finale of the pageant took place at Hibis Resort. At the culmination of the event, the new Rubaru Mr. India titleholders were elected that would go on to represent India at some of the biggest and most well-established international pageants across the globe.

The winners of the evening included,

1. Tseteej Shiwakoty, Rubaru Mr. India Global 2020-21, from Sikkim.

2. Ankit Sharma, Rubaru Mr. India Worldwide 2020-21, from Jammu.

3. Armaan Hakim, Rubaru Mr. India Model International 2020-21, from Maharashtra.

4. Paras Arora, Rubaru Mr. India Grand International 2020-21, from Haryana.

5. Songashim Rungsung, Rubaru Mr. India United Continents 2020-21, from Manipur.

6. Shouryaditya Singh, Rubaru Mr. India Tourism World 2020-21, from Jharkhand.

7. Gopinath Ravi, Rubaru Mr. India Asia-Pacific 2020-21, from Tamil Nadu.

8. Sangarsh Verenkar, Rubaru Mr. India Universal 2020-21, from Goa.

9. Bharat Prem Chand, Rubaru Mr. India Intercontinental 2020-21, from New Delhi.

Along with this, 2 brand ambassadors were also elected to be the face of the pageant. This was the highest-ranking special award in the pageant. The brand ambassadors were Gulfam Ahmed from New Delhi and Tumken Sora from Arunachal Pradesh. This was followed by the election of Rubaru Mr. Teen India 2020-21 and 19-year-old College Student and model, Akshay Ahlawat from Haryana won this prestigious title.

The same evening also witnessed the election of Zone winners, representing each zone of the nation. The zone winners included,

1. Tanmay Das, Rubaru Mr. East India 2020-21, from West Bengal.

2. Dr Gaurav Sharma, Rubaru Mr. North India 2020-21, from Haryana.

3. Sarath Manoharan, Rubaru Mr. South India 2020-21, from Tamil Nadu.

4. Rahul Chavan, Rubaru Mr. West India 2020-21, from Maharashtra.

Before the announcement of the winners, a special ceremony took place where special award winners for the pageant were announced. The special award winners included.

* Mister Photogenic - Vivek Singh.

* Mr. Perfect Body - Rendel Ferros.

* Mr. Perfect Body (1st runner-up) - Manish Kumar.

* Mr. Perfect Body (2nd runner-up) - Amit Mann.

* Best in Talent - Aryaman Singh.

* Best in Talent (Runner-up) - Tumken Sora.

* Best Runway Model - Amit Kachhap.

* People's Choice Award - Gopinath Ravi.

* Mister Dazzling Smile - Jiva Thakur (Tie).

* Mister Dazzling Smile - Rohan Jain (Tie).

* Best National Costume - Songashim Rungsung.

* Best National Costume (1st Runner-up) - Jitesh Kumar Chaudhari.

* Best National Costume (2nd Runner-up) - Jedroy Dacunha.

* Mister Confidence - Naresh Rathod.

* Best Fashion Model - Malik Rehan.

* Internet Popular - Gulfam Ahmed.

* Best Model - Anil Rathod.

* Mister Intellectual - Gaurav Pal.

* Mister Congeniality - Karthik Raja Kanan.

* Most Charming Gentleman - Pranav Pandey.

* Best Personality - Danish Khan.

* Face of the Year - Ankit Sharma.

* Gatsby Mister Style Icon - Paras Arora.

After the special awards ceremony, the candidates were narrowed down to the Top 18, before the announcement of the winners. The Top 18 comprised Anil Rathod, Ankit Sharma, Amit Kachhap, Armaan Hakim, Bharat Prem Chand, Gopinath Ravi, Dr. Gaurav Sharma, Gulfam Ahmed, Malik Rehan, Manish Kumar, Paras Arora, Sangarsh Verenkar, Shouryaditya Singh, Songashim Runsung, Tanmay Das, Tseteej Shiwakoty, Tumken Sora and Vivek Singh.

For its 17th edition, the pageant has joined hands with some of the finest brands in the industry. India's foremost luxury brand and the Indian distributor of Ferrari - Bizotico was the gift partner of the pageant. India's leading fashion photographer, Amit Khanna reprised his role as the pageant's official photographer. Mister Dazzling Smile sub-contest was judged by one of the finest dental experts in the nation, Dr. C. Vivek Pandian, the founder and director of Dr. Vivek's MSRam's Dentistry.

The candidates of the pageant opened the final show in an exclusive Indo-Western collection by the designer, Vishal Thawani. Talent management company - AB Productions was the event partner for the pageant and four former Rubaru Mr. India winners - Prateek Baid, Akash Choudhary, Ashwani Neeraj, and Pardeep Kharera - returned to the pageant as the candidates' trainers and mentors. International beauty queen and Rubaru Miss India Elite 2019, Nakita Tania Fernandes and ace designer, Rohit Verma were the special guests. The show was hosted by celebrity host Desmond Oliveira and former Rubaru Mr. India finalist, Gaurav Sipani co-hosted the pageant. Goa News Hub, AajTak, and India Today were the online media partners of the event. Manav Ranka reprised his role as the West Zone director of the pageant.

The finale of the pageant was designed by Simao Dias. Ace fashion director and stylist, Victor Robinson was the official stylist for the pageant and Academic and talent promoting enterprise, Sidhan Eduhub was the Talent and Infotainment partner for the event. Celebrity fashion choreographer, Karun Raman was the official choreographer for the event and renowned men's grooming and style care brand - Gatsby was the Styling and Gift partner for the competition.

Rubaru Mr. India is the biggest male pageant in India. The pageant was created in the year 2004 and is owned by an Indian pageant organization and talent promoting agency, Rubaru Group. The winners/top placers of the pageant represent India at some of the biggest and most well-established international modeling competitions and beauty pageants across the globe. Ever since the pageant's inception in the year 2004, it has sent India's representatives to more than 10 different international pageants every year. It also holds the record of being associated with the maximum number of international modeling organizations in India. Rubaru Mr. India pageant has produced the maximum number of international award winners in men's pageantry in India, making it one of the most successful male beauty pageants in the world. The pageant is headed by its founder and president, Sandeep Kumar and Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Pankaj Kharbanda is the current vice-president of the pageant.

