VMPL New Delhi [India], October 26: The second Moscow International Game Week will take place from October 29 to November 1, 2026, at Moscow Game Hub. It will bring together participants from around 20 countries and more than 85 exhibiting companies. BUZZEDMEN STUDIO, ABRACA DABRA SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS and Nilee Games will showcase their projects at the India group stand. Representatives of the Indian gaming industry are also expected to attend as part of a delegation. For the second time, Moscow will bring the international video game industry together at Moscow Game Hub, developed by the Agency of Creative Industries. Over four days, players, developers and investors from more than 25 countries will discuss how games, alongside animation, film and literature, are becoming part of the creative economy. The event will also provide a platform for new projects and partnerships.

For Indian companies, the event will be an opportunity to learn about the Russian market, present their work and find partners. This year's theme, "Beyond the Industry," explores how video games connect with animation, film, literature and other areas of the creative economy, as well as how new worlds can be built and projects developed across multiple formats. Indian participants: game development and original worlds The India group stand will bring together three companies. Nilee Games develops games for mobile devices, computers, consoles and web platforms, creates game art and animation, and provides virtual and augmented reality solutions. Its clients include international media companies and entertainment brands.

BUZZEDMEN STUDIO specializes in story-driven games. Its projects include the action-adventure game Lawless: Blood and Dust, set in India, and the bookstore management simulator My Bookshop Dreams. ABRACA DABRA SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS develops games and apps, including Tanhaji - The Maratha Warrior, which is based on Indian history. A delegation from India is expected to include Dev Mukesh, founder of Banzan, and Vijay Rakshe, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of TRB Funtooss Pvt Ltd. Banzan develops original projects at the intersection of games and comics, while TRB Funtooss brings together games, animation and educational content. Their work reflects the theme of Game Week: developing creative ideas across formats and disciplines.

Moscow is developing its gaming and animation industries and is open to international cooperation, knowledge exchange and joint projects. Moscow Game Hub provides companies with infrastructure for developing, producing and promoting projects. Game Week will introduce Indian participants to these opportunities and serve as a working platform to showcase projects, find partners and discuss agreements. Guests can also look forward to an extensive business program. International exhibition Alongside the India group stand, the exhibition will feature Brazil's national stand, Brasilia Game Hub; Chingmu from China; BURNING SOUL and BEAR & SKUNK from the Republic of Korea; and Experimental Design Team (EDT) from Malaysia.

Visitors will discover projects from Russian publishers and gaming platforms. Independent developers will showcase their games in the indie alley, while the residents' alley will feature studios from Moscow Game Hub. A marketplace for themed merchandise will also be open to visitors. The exhibition will give the wider public a chance to experience the industry firsthand: play new projects, meet their creators and learn more about game and animation development. International tournament One of the highlights of Game Week will be the LAN finals of the Moscow Cyber Games 2026, an international Counter-Strike 2 tournament. The finals will take place on October 31 and November 1 at Moscow Game Hub. A total of 956 teams from Europe and Asia took part in the open qualifiers.

Tournament results count toward the Valve Regional Standings, which are used to allocate invitations to CS2 tournaments. Holding the event at the end of the ranking cycle gives Russian teams an additional opportunity to earn points and improve their standings. Spectators will be able to watch the professional teams' final matches online and at the venue. The finals will be part of Game Week's international program and will showcase Moscow Game Hub's capacity to host major esports events. The second Moscow International Game Week is organized by the Agency of Creative Industries under the Moscow Department of Culture. The event aims to develop the gaming and animation ecosystem, promote Russian projects and strengthen international ties of Moscow studios.

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