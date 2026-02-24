inDrive Launches 'inDrive March Mega Contest' Across Multiple Cities in India - Big Rewards for Both Drivers and Passengers

VMPL New Delhi [India], February 24: inDrive, the global mobility platform built on the principles of freedom of choice, fair price, and challenging injustice, has announced the launch of inDrive March Mega Fest across multiple cities in India -- a month-long city-wide contest rewarding both passengers and driver-partners. Running through March 2026, the initiative combines two high-energy campaigns: "Ride More, Win More" for passengers and "Drivers of The Month - Platinum Raffle" for driver-partners, turning everyday rides into winning opportunities. Ride More, Win More - Passenger Contest - From 1 March to 31 March 2026, passengers can participate by simply riding with inDrive. The more you ride, the higher your prize eligibility. Prizes include: iPhone 17, Couple Goa tickets, Bose Headphones and Amazon vouchers.

Drivers of The Month - Platinum Raffle - Driver-partners can win big by achieving Platinum status between 16 February and 29 March 2026, with each completed ride increasing their raffle chances. Driver prizes include: Hero Xtreme 125R Motorcycle, Gold Coins, smartphones and Fuel cards. Avik Karmakar, Country Manager, India, said: "inDrive March Mega Contest reflects our commitment to building a fair and transparent mobility ecosystem. We empower passengers and drivers with the freedom to choose ride terms and negotiate a fair price directly. By challenging unjust pricing models, we create equal opportunities for both sides. This campaign celebrates the people who power and trust our platform every day."

inDrive continues to strengthen driver earnings potential through transparent pricing, lower commissions, and structured engagement initiatives -- reinforcing its driver-first approach. At the same time, the platform empowers passengers with greater pricing transparency and control, enabling them to propose fares, choose drivers based on ratings and vehicle details, and make informed decisions before confirming a ride. By putting choice at the center of the experience, inDrive aims to create a more balanced and fair mobility ecosystem for everyone. Winners from both contests will be announced in April 2026. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)