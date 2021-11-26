Infor named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for SaaS and Cloud-Enabled ERP for manufacturing in Asia/Pacific 2021

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that IDC has named Infor a Leader in the (https://www.infor.com/en-au/resources/assessing-enterprise-resource-planning) IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Manufacturing Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning 2021 Vendor Assessment report.
Infor is recognized for its industry-specific SaaS and cloud-enabled ERP solutions, including STEELSTRONG VALVES who has selected Infor LN SaaS to grow their business.
The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that reviews key strategy criteria such as cross-application and functional integration capabilities, regional presence, pricing and deployment models, and customer service management. Vendors were also judged on the breadth of industries they serve, range of services, functionality, innovation capabilities, and customer satisfaction[1].
"This IDC MarketScape for Asia/Pacific Manufacturing Cloud ERP answers the question of what vendor capabilities exist in region to support manufacturing organizations as they embark on their Industry 4.0 journey," says Stephanie Krishnan, Associate Vice President IDC Asia/Pacific.
"According to our data, ERP investment has been consistently at the top of technology choices for Asia/Pacific manufacturers to meet performance and innovation priorities as well as being essential for supporting sustainability outcomes. Asia/Pacific manufacturers require integration, automation, and connectivity to support these priorities. As such, ERP systems that are cloud-based and embed AI, IoT, and analytics are seeing increased traction. Particularly with recent pressures, manufacturers are seeking those vendors that can support them as they pursue these priorities in their digital transformation journey."
"More than a year of evolving disruptions and changing customer expectations are accelerating companies' appetites to embrace new business partners, new ways of engaging customers, and new operating procedures. Infor's multi-tenant cloud ERP solutions (CloudSuites) empower businesses to thrive amidst constant changes, advancing Industry 4.0 initiatives, helping to centralize decision-making, improve business performance and enhance operational resiliency," said ChemaAramburu, executive vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific and Japan, Infor.
"Infor being recognized as a Leader underscores our position in the market. We understand the nuances of the industry that our customers operate in, and we are proud to provide purpose-built, out-of-the-box industry-specific solutions that will help them address their unique challenges and unlock new, higher-value revenue streams for their business."
Infor CloudSuite solutions are industry-specific and are delivered as cloud services on Amazon Web Services' (AWS') secured and scalable infrastructure. Infor CloudSuites utilize Infor's leading technology platform, Infor OS, to power next-generation user experiences, integration and workflows - which can help increase productivity and collaboration.
Learn more about Infor industry ERP solutions:(https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/industry-erp)
[1] IDC, "MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Manufacturing Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning 2021 Vendor Assessment," DOC # AP46741021, July 2021.
