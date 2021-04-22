IWIL India launches its first and largest Tech Incubation Program - Tech Supergirl for 3 million women in India on 22nd April 2021

You would like to read
- IFIM Law School announces commencement of LLB Programs
- WSquare becomes first team from TN to be selected for Enpact's Program Designers' Lab
- AIC-NMIMS Incubation Centre's Portfolio Start-up- Protto gets funded
- Indian entrepreneur Puneet Bery taking the company to global outreach and proud to contribute to #MakeinIndia Campaign
- Salesforce Launches #Journey2Salesforce Upskilling Program in India
New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Indian Women Institutional League India (IWIL India), is the leading advocate for incubating, accelerating and empowering more than 20,000 aspiring young women, MSMEs and entrepreneurs across 25 cities.
Forging ahead with the motive, IWIL India launched the decade's largest Tech Design Conference - Tech Supergirl this week to empower, incubate and accelerate women in the technological space in India and to make them become self-reliant and capable enough to secure their livelihoods. With its Technology Incubation Program - Tech Supergirl, IWIL India focuses on Skill development and job creation for over 25,000 women in the technology sector each year.
IWIL India is also concerned about the declining female labour force participation rate in India's GDP and aspires to bridge this gap by growing women's participation in India's GDP from a mere 18 percent to 50 percent.
"Tech Supergirl envisages to pursue the vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and to ace women entrepreneurship in India. For this, we are empowering, incubating and raising women in technology, as it is the centre core to a self-reliant nation, a surging GDP and thrust in the economic potential," says Deepa Sayal, Chief Patron- IWIL India.
Highlights of Tech Design Conference
Tech Supergirl program will impact more than 2.5 lakh women this year and by 2030, 3 Million Women in Business, Technology and Academia.
With women becoming more resilient and multi-tasking, by 2030 Tech Supergirl aims to create 25,000+ jobs in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, IoT, Blockchain, Data Analytics, Augmentation and much more in tech skills sector within India
80+ start-ups, 15 CIOs & CTOs, 10+ partners, 250 CEOs, and more than 500 women spread across PAN India including the aspiring women entrepreneurs, technology stakeholders and women in businesses participated in this Tech-Design conference. The sessions were insightful with the collaboration of Industry experts, 40+ Influencers, 30 Speakers and technology leaders in IT and Digital Transformation.
The program was launched in partnership with AWS, Kerala Startup Mission, Dell, Nasscom (Future Skills Prime), TIE Surat, Ciba, i-TIC Foundation IIT Hyderabad and delegates from IBM, AWS, InMobi, Dell, NXP, Jaquar, CK Birla group, Vodafone & Razorpay.
This program also launched keynotes and discussions from Puneet Chandok - President India and South Asia - Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Ltd. and Vasuta Agarwal - Managing Director, Asia Pacific - InMobi. Success story from Woman Entrepreneur Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies was also shared in the program.
Discussions on Future of work and technology in Women's business to enhance productivity, leadership and Best practices for Digital Transformation were addressed during the conference.
For more information, please visit:
(https://iwilindia.com/techsupergirl/women-intech)
(https://www.techsupergirl.com)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor