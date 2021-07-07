JAGSOM inaugurates its 27th batch of the Two Year PGDM Program

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM) held the commencement ceremony of its 27th batch of the Two Year PGDM Program in an online event held on July 1st, 2021.

The QS ranked specialized PGDM programs in Marketing, Finance and Analytics is scheduled to commence in August 2021.

JAGSOM has a unique admission process in which the applicants are assessed by the faculty, alumni, and industry experts. The assessment is based on an innovation potential test followed by personal interaction with the panel. For the first time, the JAGSOM introduced an interaction with the shoulder batch (The students from the current batch of 2020-22). The shoulder batch gets an opportunity to interact with their potential juniors. The final selection at JAGSOM is based on the "value fit" of each candidate.

Addressing the students during the e-inauguration, Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay, Director, JAGSOM said, "If there is a faculty effort and if there is a learner effort and if both join hands together; learners do realize their career aspirations. It does not matter where one starts, but what one achieves going forward is what matters. JAGSOM focusses on nurturing eager learners as professionals for new age roles in new age industries. The Institution believes in admitting rough diamonds and convert them as polished diamonds. JAGSOM's unique curriculum and pedagogy acts as Learner Potential Multiplier to make learners realize their true potential."

Driven by its diversity focus, JAGSOM has a unique mix of cohorts which will play an important role in the participants learning experience in the class. The new batch of 2021-23 is a diverse group with 45% women. It has representation from around 20 states across India. The batch has an excellent mix of students from corporate experience in IT, Tourism, and ITES. This mix of experience along with fresh graduates drawn from diverse academic backgrounds, supported by gender and geographical diversity creates an eclectic mix for stimulating peer learning.

Founder of JAGSOM, Sanjay Padode, greeted students and their parents. In his address to the students, he said, "Inauguration Day signifies the initiation of a learning journey for each learner along with the faculty members. At JAGSOM, the whole teaching and learning is a two-way process where both the learners and the faculty learn from each other. In our institute, our students will be working with the best-in-class faculty, and will also experience the commitment that each faculty brings. We believe in liberating the learners, and what is required from the learners is to be open to the teachers, take the best out of them and work with them for a successful career. JAGSOM has a more difficult task in hand than just to give you your first job and that task will be to make you employable for a lifetime."

The current batch also has the presence of some unique talented individuals who have passion and interest in Cricket, Taekwondo, Tennis, Basketball, and Volleyball, and excels in extracurricular activities. Some students have won prestigious awards and medals in several International Olympiads.

Bangalore and Greater Mumbai

Jagdish Sheth School of Management (formerly IFIM Business School) is amongst the first 6 Business Schools in India to have been awarded the AACSB accreditation. Recently, IFIM Business School, now, Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSOM), has been ranked by QS Masters in Marketing Ranking 2021 amongst the Top 100 such programs (in 51-100 band) in the World for its PGDM (Marketing) program. It has also been ranked in the 101-150 Band Globally in the QS Masters in Finance Rankings for its PGDM (Finance) Program.

Various programs at JAGSOM include (1) PGDM/MBA: 2 Year residential Post Graduate Diploma in Management/MBA with international super-specializations in Martech, Fintech, Big Data Analytics, Digital Transformation & HR (2) Specialised PGDM - offering experiential specializations for new age roles: PGDM (Marketing), PGDM (Finance) and PGDM (Business Analytics) (3) PGDM IB: Dual Degree Pathway Program in association with State University of New York (Albany) and Sydney Business School (UOW) (4) PGDM LFH: A unique learn from home program which brings in the experience of learning from campus while at home and (5) BBA at Vijaybhoomi University, Greater Mumbai, having pathway options with ESCP Europe, ESC Rennes and UOW Australia.

Actively engaged in research and consulting, JAGSOM hosts several Centers of Excellence such as AIM-Parasuraman Centre of Service Excellence. JAGSOM has an elite set of international academic partners including leading institutes such as ESCP-London, Darden School of Business (University of Virginia) and McCombs Business School (University of Texas at Austin).

JAGSOM has four distinct anchors that support its overall educational philosophy:

Grooming T shaped professionals with a unique curriculum aligned to the needs of industry 4.0

A mix of scholars with PhD and experienced practice-oriented domain specialist faculty

Global connects through partnerships with world-renowned business schools offering super-specializations in new-age areas.

Industry- connect programs to groom "Beyond Tomorrow" professionals.

For more information, please visit (https://ifimbschool.com) / (https://www.jagsom.com).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)