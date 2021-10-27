'Jai Bheem,' an app that launches on December 4, gives young Indians a platform to enhance their skills through short videos

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/PNN): The country's young generation will now be able to express their creativity through short videos. Girish Wankhede, a well-known entertainment professional and trade analyst of mainstream cinema, has announced the December 4 launch of the 'Jai Bheem' mobile application in India, allowing users to record, discover, and share short videos.
"JAI BHEEM' is a short videos application that hones the skills of the youth in small towns that don't get the opportunity to express their creativity. It will shape their careers by sharing the revenue with those whose videos go viral. It is an opportunity for youth offering them a career in entertainment as well as it makes them our 'Revenue partners'," announced Girish Wankhede.
The app maker claims that ensuring data privacy has been the priority with all the data stored on servers in India. The app also allows creators to enjoy full ownership and control of their videos, which they can download, anytime they want. Jai Bheem App is fully developed by an Indian team.
The teaser launch event of the JAI BHEEM app was recently held amidst huge fanfare in Dubai in the presence of top Bollywood stars and corporate bigwigs, with comprehensive International media coverage.
Girish Wankhede also unveiled the motion creative of the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan diwas' especially created by the App Team that fetched stupendous applause from the press persons. Along with Wankhede, Aman Kamble of Awaaz India was also present on occasion.
Answering a volley of questions from the excited media, he also clarified that this app would not only talk about entertainment; it will also be focusing on ENTREPRENEURSHIP apart from ENTERTAINMENT.
JAI BHEEM app's tagline is - UNLEASH YOURSELF, as it intends to create a bridge and motivate the youth to unleash their talent in a better and constructive form. This App will add on aspirational value as well; it will engage them in more creative pursuits.
Girish Wankhede is an Entertainment Professional and renowned Trade Analyst having experience in Mainstream Cinema for over two decades. He was recently awarded Kala Gaurav Award 2021 and is also the recipient of this year's Midday International Icon Award held in Dubai as the Best Movie and OTT Trade Analyst.
