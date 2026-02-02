HT Syndication New Delhi [India], February 2: KALKI opens the doors to its new Chhattarpur store this January, unveiling a space that presents how the brand views modern Indian luxury today: considered, immersive, and deeply rooted in craftsmanship. Located in one of Delhi's most prominent luxury and bridal destinations, the store marks a natural next step in KALKI's retail journey as it looks ahead to 2026. Spread across six floors and 10,600 sq. ft., the Chhattarpur store has been designed to feel calm yet layered, allowing the clothing to lead the experience. The interiors draw from celestial, tarot, and botanical influences, brought together through soft lighting, textured surfaces, and custom display elements created exclusively for the space. The environment is elegant without excess, giving silhouette, surface, and detail room to speak.

The store introduces dedicated styling zones, enhanced bridal consultation areas, and private spaces for couture and occasion-wear appointments. The layout moves fluidly across bridal, couture, festive, Indo-western, and menswear collections, offering a comprehensive view of the brand under one roof. Delhi customers will also receive early access to seasonal collections, limited-edition designs, and curated edits created specifically for the Chhattarpur audience. Chhattarpur's emergence as a key luxury and bridal hub made it a clear choice for KALKI's evolving retail vision. The Delhi shopper, confident, fashion-aware, and appreciative of craftsmanship, continues to shape the brand's design language. For the 2026 wedding season, this translates into soft neutrals, ivories, muted golds, jewel tones, modern pastels, and a focus on texture-led detailing across versatile silhouettes.

Reflecting on the launch, the brand notes, "The Chhattarpur store marks an important chapter in KALKI's journey. It reflects how we see Indian luxury evolving - rooted in craft, elevated through design, and experienced in a way that feels personal, modern, and global." With the launch of its Chhattarpur store, KALKI deepens its footprint in the capital and its status as a go-to destination for contemporary Indian bridal and occasion wear, where thoughtful design, alluring experiences, and individual expression charm.