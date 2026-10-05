NewsVoir Calicut (Kerala) [India], October 5: Shaping Keralam's IT revolution, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan performed the groundbreaking ceremony of HiLITE Cyber Tower, HiLITE Group's IT hub, at Cyberpark in Calicut. The development marks the beginning of a major IT project set to reshape Malabar's technology landscape. Spread across 2.5 acres with a built-up area of 9 lakh sq. ft., the Grade A commercial building is part of HiLITE Group's plan to develop 12 million square feet of office space over the next few years. "The Government's vision is re-imagining Keralam by prioritizing advanced technologies and innovation. HiLITE Group and P. Sulaiman are presenting an inspiring step forward in that direction," said Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan. "With new development projects spanning 50 million square feet expected to be completed by 2030, including this IT complex built by HiLITE will create around 2 lakh job opportunities within Keralam. The government aims to position Calicut as a major 'IT Destination' standing equally important with Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi," Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan stated. "Grade-A IT initiatives like the HiLITE Cyber Tower can showcase Keralam's highly cost-effective and skilled talent pool to the world. The government will extend its full support to such projects that emphasize innovation and development," added the Chief Minister. "The government's approach will be to support and embrace investors and entrepreneurs who step forward for the state's development."

"There is no doubt that Calicut will emerge as Keralam's next major IT destination, following the footsteps of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and Infopark in Kochi," said P. K. Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, IT & AI. "Having witnessed HiLITE Group's growth and execution capabilities since its inception, I am confident they will successfully complete this project as well. It is precisely when such mega-projects materialize that other premier developers and project promoters queue up to invest in Calicut. Employment opportunities tailored to the new generation can only be created through the growth of industries and enterprises." The Minister assured full support to all the effort to transform Calicut-a city with centuries of trading legacy-into a globally recognized IT and industrial hub.

Representing a landmark investment of Rs. 600 crore, HiLITE Cyber Tower is envisioned as a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure hub designed to cater to multinational corporations (MNCs), high-growth start-ups and advanced Research & Development (R & D) centres. Beyond driving real estate and technological development in Malabar, especially Calicut, the project is expected to generate over 10,000 direct IT employment opportunities, significantly accelerating the region's socio-economic growth. The project is scheduled for completion within two years and will be pre-leased ahead of its completion. "People choose cities and countries because they offer something that draws them there. Our ambition is to build a Keralam that offers its people the opportunities to build their lives and careers, while also becoming a place that attracts talent and businesses from across the world. We want to contribute to a Keralam that is not only known for what it has, but for what it can offer," said P. Sulaiman, Chairman of HiLITE Group.

"Technology is changing the way we work, build businesses and create opportunities. Keralam has the talent and ambition to compete globally, and we need an ecosystem that gives businesses the space to grow alongside it. HiLITE Cyber Tower is part of that effort. Through our IT developments, we want to create environments that enable businesses to innovate, expand and build what comes next in Keralam," said Ajil Muhammed, CEO of HiLITE Group. The Grade A building is designed to meet stringent green standards, with a strong focus on smart, sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure. It will offer flexible, future-ready workspaces designed to foster global collaboration, innovation and digital transformation.

This development builds on HiLITE Group's growing IT footprint across Keralam. Construction of HiLITE Cyber Hub is already underway in Calicut, while YOO Hub Trivandrum, India's first branded IT Park at Technopark Phase III has been launched with a grand groundbreaking ceremony. The ceremony was attended by political and civic leaders, including P. K. Kunhalikutty, Minister for Industries, IT & AI; A. P. Anil Kumar, Minister for Revenue; M. K. Raghavan, Member of Parliament (MP); Fyzal Babu, MLA; M. A. Razak Master, MLA; K. Praveen Kumar, MLA & DCC President, Kozhikode; K. Jayanth, MLA; P.M.A. Sameer, MLA; Seeram Sambasiva Rao IAS, Special Secretary, Department of Electronics & Information Technology; Susanth Kurunthil, CEO of Infopark, Keralam and Cyberpark Kozhikode; P. Sulaiman, Chairman of HiLITE Group; Ajil Muhammed, CEO of HiLITE Group; Tony Joseph, Principal & Partner, Stapati Architects other representatives and employees of the Group.

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