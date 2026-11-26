PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26: Kiaasa Retail Limited (BSE SME Listed), a leading women's ethnic wear and lifestyle brand, today announced that it has secured a significant export order from international buyer amounting to USD 4,951,158.554 (INR 45 Crore Approx). This milestone marks a strategic expansion of the company's revenue streams beyond domestic retail and e-commerce into high-potential global markets.

The breakthrough order follows sustained business development initiatives, strategic international outreach, and dedicated product sample presentations led directly by the company's export-focused promoter leadership.

Leveraging Over 25 Years of Global Export Expertise

Kiaasa's international expansion is backed by the deep domain expertise of its promoters, Mr. Om Prakash and Mr. Amit Chauhan, who bring over 25 years of hands-on experience in international trade and global supply chain management. Prior to acquiring and scaling Kiaasa, the promoters built Rugs In Style, a globally recognized manufacturer and exporter of handmade carpets and rugs.