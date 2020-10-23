KOOKU announces the launch of KOOKU PREMIUM with a thrilling web show CHITTHI

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI/Mediawire): Overwhelmed by our ever-increasing users and viewers, KOOKU is proud to announce the launch of the premier segment, KOOKU PREMIUM.
Giving a treat to our users on the eve of the launch of KOOKU PREMIUM, a thrilling web series "CHITTHI" would be the star attraction on the launch of the premium segment.
USPs of the KOOKU PREMIUM - The Premium segment will focus on Breathtaking Screenplays, High Production Value, Top Known Star Cast and State-of-the-art VFX technology-driven shows.
The Indian audiences have lapped up content on OTT platforms during the pandemic like never before and to curb the hunger, Kooku, announced the launch of its premium segment, Kooku Premium.
This segment will focus on an extremely sturdy storyline and hardcore content for the Indian audiences. Unlike many OTT services, where Users have to Pay Extra Subscription Amount, KOOKU is not going to charge any Extra amount from the Users, Kooku Premium will enter the market with a bang with a hard-hitting, Power-packed series "CHITTHI"
Chitthi, a four-part web series, is a gripping mystery drama that revolves around Ravi Asthana , who receives a CHITTHI from his past, which gets delivered to him after 25 years and how it shudders his entire life. The more he tries to bury his past, the more he gets entangled in the web of moral-ethical, and family values forcing him to make a decision that is going to destroy everything he has earned.
The show features Actors like Yashpal Sharma, Shafaq Naaz, Shalini Kapoor, Abha Parmar, Shanaya Sharma and Ravi Bhatia. Directed by Akanksha Sinha.
The web series will release on October 25, Sunday on KOOKU Premium .
Watch the Trailer here: https://youtu.be/6GLVPX8uo8Y
