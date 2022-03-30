La Excellence announces the launch of the Group-1 course for civil services aspirants wanting to crack TSPSC and APPSC exams in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): La Excellence, India's premier IAS Academy in Telangana on Tuesday announced the launch of the Group-1 course for the Telangana Public Service Commission for the students aspiring to crack the exams.
Continuing its legacy of imparting quality training to the students for the last 12 years, La Excellence will be offering the integrated and module-based Group-1 courses for the TSPSC / APPSC exams in English and Telugu.
With the experience of guiding almost 12,000 students in the past 12 years, La Excellence aspires to reach out to the local market by offering training to the students with quality and excellence.
Dr Rambabu Paladugu, Managing director, who is the brainchild of La Excellence institute for civil services, stated, "Our integrated course aims to reach a greater number of state students and educate them to excel not just in Group 1 but also in other disciplines."
LA Excellence, a well-known institute in India, is preparing students for the three levels of the Civil Services exams: the preliminary test, the main exam, and the personality test. From its start in Hyderabad in 2009, the Institute has helped hundreds of people get into the Civil Services, including the IAS, the IFS, IPS, and other government jobs.
La Excellence is expanding its footprint in New Delhi after serving students across offline platforms in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.
Coordinator of Group-1 Course, Malleswari Reddy said, "The Group-1 course will be launched from March 31, 2022. We have launched a website (https://manalaexcellence.com) and mobile application '(https://manalaexcellence.com) manalaexcellence' will be available in a week's time to reach out to the aspiring candidates across the state."
According to Malleswari, the Group-1 courses will be taught by a team of highly qualified faculties including Seenaih Sir for History, Raju Sir for Economy, Ram Babu sir for Polity, Malleswari Mam for S & T, Santosh sir for Polity and Telangana Movement, Rajashekar sir for Governance, etc. at (https://manalaexcellence.com) Mana La Excellence both Online and Offline Trainings and Coaching is offered. Students across the World can Access the Courses, Mock Tests, Resources, Daily Quizzes and 1-2-1 Mentoring Programs.
The Official Announcement & Poster was launched Today at La Excellence Ashok Nagar Branch by Siddhi Singh- online coordinator, Malleswari Reddy- Group 1 Coordinator and Faculty, Sunita Yadav- Chief Counsellor, P. Venkateshwarlu - Director of La Excellence, Rajashekar - Faculty for Public administration and Governance, Rajanikant- Digital Team Coordinator.
For Course Enrollments / Enquires students can register at https://manalaexcellence.com/ or call at : +91 9052192929
