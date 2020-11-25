Leading Industry experts join hands to launch Nextqore, A Digital Transformation enabling SaaS venture

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): A team of a Industry experts from Technology, Consumer and Retail sector started with a combined vision to launch a Digital Transformation start-up named Nextqore Incorporation.
Microsoft's IoT Signal report released in October 2020 indicated that Covid pandemic has forced 3 in 4 companies to consider increasing or sustaining their IoT related investments in their organisations, despite dramatic cost cuts in all other functions.
Nextqore is a US based SaaS company and launched its Technology Development and Customer Support in India in July earlier this year. India is a natural choice for Technology development and to start building the market. The available talent and the major digital drive in the country is synergistic to Nextqore vision.
Nextqore SaaS integrates IoT technology Service Platforms and Cloud platforms to build its SaaS product, with a vision help businesses generate value by transitioning their practices to Digital and running them effectively.
It does so by capturing stream of data signals on existing digital devices or designs digital twins to create a data pipeline and connects with Cloud IoT toolkits to significantly enhance business efficiency across Equipment, People and Operational Practices.
Nextqore has hired the Technical leadership team and the minimum viable product will go live with a leading equipment service company in India over the next few weeks.
Nextqore's founding team has a rich experience in Network and IT integration in large scale Telecom Industry having built customer franchise of over 100 million subscribers, across multiple Technologies.
The founder, Suresh Rangachar, has over 3 decades of experience in leading IT and network Integration across Mobility, Enterprise Services, DTH and Data Centres. This will be 5th Turn in building Scale up Network & IT integration from Ground Zero.
The Co-founder and India CEO, Sanjay Behl, has over 2 decades of experience in Consumer goods, Telco's and Fashion Retail sectors. He has led transformation of large-scale global operations and led many global brands. Sanjay will also head Global Marketing Operations of Nextqore.
The other Co-founder Anil Nahata is an expert in IT asset management area with a deep understanding of Software Asset Management and Compliance. He has overseen many managed service deals and global strategic partnerships.
An early investor and board advisor in the venture, Paul K Singh is Founder and CEO of Rezon8 Capital & Advisory Group, a PE firm that invests in and mentors the founders and CEOs of its tech-driven portfolio companies. He also serves on the boards of InterCentrus Global Data Centers, US Matrix, Opinion meter and ECMC Group. He is a NACD Board Leadership Fellow.
