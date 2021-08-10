Legrand Group India receives prestigious GEEIS-SDG trophy awarded by ARBORUS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/News Voir): Legrand Group India, a specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure in its efforts to contribute towards women education has received the prestigious GEEIS-SDG trophy awarded by ARBORUS.

GEEIS, Gender Equality European and International Standard, is an internationally recognized label for companies who not only demonstrate a strong and effective commitment to achieving gender equality in the workplace but also for going beyond and putting in place equal processes and good practices.

As a part of Legrand Group's CSR activity, promoting education and empowering girls is one the main social initiative. The scholarship programs which were initiated in 2018, are designed in such a way that it gives an opportunity to meritorious and deserving girl students to pursue courses like engineering, architecture from reputed Indian Universities. One of the key focus area for Legrand Group India is to encourage women in the field of technology, manufacturing industry as to prepare them to be the future leaders.

Commenting on the announcement, Tony Berland, CEO & MD of Legrand Group India said, "We are delighted to be awarded the prestigious GEEIS-SDG trophy. As a part of our company culture we at Legrand Group India have always strived hard to contribute to the society. Through Legrand's scholarship programs we aim to motivate young girls to pursue their dreams and encourage them to become future leaders of our country."

A global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure, Legrand is a Euro 5.5* billion (470.2864 cr) group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20% and 14% respectively. Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices. Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity - simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 1000 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India through 26 offices, 600 stockiest, 11500 retail outlets with three state-of-the-art manufacturing units, seven training centers and two R & D center. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R & D team at Legrand.

