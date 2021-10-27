LTI becomes microsoft azure expert managed services provider

You would like to read
- IFI Techsolutions earns Modernisation of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation
- IFI Techsolutions has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization
- Mindtree has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization
- Cloud4C achieves Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization
- DevOps Enabler & Co. achieves Microsoft Gold DevOps and Cloud Platform competency
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has become a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider. This recognition signifies LTI's expertise in Azure capabilities to help clients accelerate their digital transformation journey.
The Managed Services Provider (MSP) program is a global initiative launched by Microsoft that enables its leading partners to differentiate by proving real-world proficiency and skills in data and cloud competencies. The Azure Expert MSP Program further strengthens LTI's position as a trusted advisor that can offer repeatable, highly automated solutions to enable and support hyper-scale cloud implementations for customers.
Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTI, said, "LTI has been investing in building capabilities and strong alliance with the industry-leading platform and solution providers. We are proud of our recognition as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP. Our Microsoft Azure expertise makes us the preferred partner for customers looking to embrace cloud-based transformation."
This recognition will provide customers an access to expert level service, a broader range of Azure services from IaaS to PaaS migrations, and wide-ranging benefits based on LTI's collaboration with Microsoft.
Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft, said, "As our customers move to Microsoft Azure to host their strategic datacenter solutions, it is critical that they have the support of experienced service providers to guide and support them in that journey. LTI's designation as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP recognizes their proven ability to seamlessly deliver the managed services our customers demand at scale across the globe."
Through this recognition, LTI finds a place among the top Microsoft partners with the Azure Expert MSP badge. Over 150+ LTI associates contributed to successful completion of the robust external audit process by an independent third party to achieve this badge. The rigorous process completed over last 12 months included customer demos and evidence and 120+ controls in the audit checklist of more than 15 diverse areas such as Managed Services, Migration, Security and Governance.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor