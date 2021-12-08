LTI launches Fosfor, the Data-to-Decisions Product Suite for monetizing data

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/PRNewswire):(https://www.lntinfotech.com) Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today launched (https://www.fosfor.com) Fosfor, the Data-to-Decisions Product Suite.
Fosfor helps businesses monetize data at speed and scale by providing best-in-class capabilities. The Fosfor suite of products has extensive set of go-to-market and technology partnerships with leading cloud companies and has been recognized by leading industry analysts.
The Fosfor suite consists of five products:
Spectra - a comprehensive DataOps product enabling the fastest way to harness data;
Optic - an autonomous data fabric product to facilitate discovery-to-consumption data journeys;
Refract - a data science and MLOps product automating operations across entire lifecycle;
Aspect - a no-code, unstructured data processing product; and
Lumin - an augmented analytics product that provides a search-like interface for all types of insights.
Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said: "We are in the age of Data Commerce, where data is not just a business enabler or differentiator, but also 'the business' for every enterprise. As an integrated suite of products across the data-to-decisions lifecycle, Fosfor is uniquely positioned in the market for AI-driven data products. We are confident that Fosfor will be a quantum leap in unlocking value for our clients."
Siddharth Bohra, Chief Business Officer, Cloud & Data Products, LTI, said: "We firmly believe organizations need to fundamentally repivot what data can do for them, and Fosfor will play a significant role in achieving that goal for our clients. It signifies LTI's intensified focus into the multi-billion dollar, fast growing Data and AI products market. Fosfor is based on our proven technology stack and some of the largest enterprises in the world are already benefiting from the cutting-edge products that are part of the suite."
The Fosfor suite represents the evolution of LTI's Mosaic and Leni products. These products have each seen great success in the market and are now brought together into the Fosfor suite. Several marquee clients leverage Fosfor suite of products for their mission-critical data and AI needs.
Please visit (https://www.fosfor.com) to learn more.
