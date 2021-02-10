Make your Valentine's Day celebration extraordinary with Home Credit's easy finance options

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This Valentine's day show some love and make your loved ones feel special, as it is now time for hope, reassurance, good health and well-being. Gift them from a diverse range of innovative products and offerings from Home Credit as it provides simple, easy, and fast financing options.

With Home Credit's Ujjwal Card, customers can avail instant limit to buy smartphones and home appliances across brands that are in partnership with Home Credit, to be utilized immediately. This will certainly fulfil the dreams and aspirations of many, as loans and monthly outstanding can be easily tracked.

Secure the future of your loved ones by gifting them life or health insurance with Home Credit's offerings under its health insurance portfolio: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Family Healthcare Insurance and Pocket size premium powered by Credit linked Health Plan & Group Guard Insurance policy, which aims to provide financial security to customers and their families by enabling them with better access to medical care.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Family Healthcare Insurance covers are offered on an individual and family floater basis. Home Credit customers can cover themselves for a Sum Insured starting from Rs 3 lakh upto Rs 5 lakh. The policy comes with a hospitalization cover for illnesses (including COVID-19) and accidental injuries along with a Hospital Cash Benefit of Rs 500 per day along with coverage of daycare expenses for procedures/surgeries opted at a Hospital or Daycare center. The policy is applicable for Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Hospitalization expenses as well.

Pocket Insurance called Credit linked Health plan and Group Guard Insurance by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance starts with a premium of approximately Rs 300 available in 5 variants - Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Copper which can be opted by customers depending on their needs and requirements. These Pocket size Insurance options can be claimed for hospital cash allowance, critical illness cover, personal accident cover and accidental hospitalization. Maximum coverage amount goes up to Rs. 1 lakh depending on the type of Pocket Insurance availed.

One can select from beautiful and stylish household appliances and smartphones with Home Credit as the company has partnered with leading consumer durable brands to offer attractive customer-friendly finance schemes. Offers are available across popular brands like Samsung, LG Electronics, Vivo, Whirlpool, OPPO, Haier, Voltas, Blue Star, Xiaomi, Sony, Realme, Aisen, Tecno, Nokia, etc.

Bringing love, harmony, and care for its 11.7 million customers, to be cherished forever, Home Credit offers various flexible loan options and provides plethora of hassle-free financing options, as the company is committed to drive credit penetration and broaden financial inclusion through responsible lending in the country.

